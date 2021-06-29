Red, white and BOOM!: Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks displays in the Miami Valley

What to expect: This celebration features one of the region’s biggest fireworks shows along the downtown Dayton riverfront on Saturday, July 3. Guests will be able to hear live music, eat food and engage in other fun activities before the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 3; festival at noon, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: daytonohio.gov

🎆🎇🧨Red, White and Boonshoft

Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com

What to expect: If you’re looking to beat the heat during the day on the Fourth, then you have to know about this indoor and outdoor event. The annual celebration features educational shows, entertainment, indoor fireworks in the planetarium and more.

When: The fireworks show will take place in the museum’s Caryl D. Philips Space Theater from Tuesday, June 29 to Friday, July 2, with showings from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Showtimes take place from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Deweese Pkwy., Dayton

Cost: Activities included with regular admission. Cost is $14.50 for adults, $12.50 seniors 60 and older, $11.50 children 3-17, free for museum members and children younger than 3

More info: www.boonshoftmuseum.org/events-activities/red-white-and-boonshoft

COMMUNITIES

BEAVERCREEK

Beavercreek 4th of July Parade Credit: Chris Paterchak Credit: Chris Paterchak

🎆🎇🧨Beavercreek 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

What to expect: A parade that begins at 6 p.m. at Meadowbridge Drive continuing east on Dayton-Xenia Road to Beavercreek High School. After the parade, food trucks, entertainment, children’s activities and fireworks will be at Rotary Park. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July, 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website

🎆🎇🧨Red, White & Brew

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP - People watch the fIreworks display at the Red, White and Brew Event at Fairfield Commons Mall on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Beavercreek, Ohio. (Tom Uhlman/AP Images for Washington Prime Group) Credit: Tom Uhlman Credit: Tom Uhlman

What to expect: A beer garden sponsored by Yuengling, live music performed by Stanger, family-friendly activities, a Kids Zone, food trucks and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Parking lot by main mall entrance at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Cost: Free admission

More info: Facebook | Website

CENTERVILLE

🎆🎇🧨Americana Festival

Centerville’s Americana Festival parade makes its way down West Franklin Street Saturday. The festival, which was expected to draw over 75,000 people, featured the parade with over 120 units, a 5K run, a street fair and fireworks. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

What to expect: Tons of fun events are on the schedule for Centerville’s annual Americana Festival. July 4 events include a festival and fireworks at the Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St. Gates open at 6 p.m. A variety of food vendors will be on hand at the stadium entrance. The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks synchronized to music by 92.9FM at 10 p.m. Get a complete schedule here.

When: 5K, parade and food vendors on Monday, July 5, beginning at 7 a.m. Fireworks are on Sunday, July 4 with food and live music. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Location varies per event. Check map for specific event locations in Centerville.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website

EATON

🎆🎇🧨Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration

What to expect: This annual festival in Eaton will feature food, beer, live music, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: Sunday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Where: Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Rd., Eaton

Cost: $10 donation per car to the Preble County Historical Society

More info: Facebook | Website

ENGLEWOOD

🎆🎇🧨Englewood Fireworks Celebration

The city of Englewood will host fireworks on Wednesday night, July 4. CONTRIBUTED.

What to expect: The Englewood Civic Band will perform at 7 p.m. The Englewood Fire Association will sell glow rings.

When: Sunday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, Union Road in Englewood

Cost: Free

More info: Website

FAIRBORN

🎆🎇🧨Fairborn’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Fairborn hosted a parade for Fourth of July in 2017. CHUCK HAMLIN/STAFF

What to expect: Join the fun in Fairborn with a block party on Saturday, July 3 in downtown Fairborn from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. A parade, live entertainment and fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 4. The parade begins at Fairborn Plaza Shopping Center, down Central, on Main to Broad Street at 2 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Community Park. Food vendors will be on site.

When: July 3 and 4 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

YELLOW SPRINGS

🎆🎇🧨Annual Yellow Springs 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

What to expect: Yellow Springs’ Fourth of July celebrations will include a parade led by Mayor Pam Conine at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 and a fireworks display kicked off by The Community Band. Fireworks will begin at dusk at Gaunt Park.

When: Sunday, July 4. Parade at 3 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Where: Parade kicks off at the Friends Care Community Center, 150 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs. The fireworks display will light up the sky at Gaunt Park.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

FRANKLIN

🎆🎇🧨﻿Franklin Wettest Parade and Fireworks

Franklin's 4th of July Parade lived up to it's billing as "the wettest ever" as hundreds during the 2012 parade lined the streets of downtown Franklin. Splash Zones were set up along the parade route where spectators were treated to a very wet and refreshing soaking by water guns to fire engine hoses. FILE Credit: File Photo Credit: File Photo

What to expect: “The Wettest 4th of July Parade in Ohio” will begin at 10 a.m. from the Lion’s Bridge, to South Main Street and along 6th Street ending at Franklin Community Park. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Community Park. The All-American Blast festival will not be taking place this year.

When: Saturday, July 3. The Wettest Parade begins at 10 a.m. and fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St., Franklin

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

HUBER HEIGHTS

🎆🎇🧨Star Spangled Heights

Star Spangled Heights, the Independence Day celebration in Huber Heights, kicked off Saturday, July 1, 2017, with a parade followed by a car show, food truck rally and live entertainment at Thomas A. Cloud Park. The highlight of the event is the Rozzi's Famous Fireworks show at dusk. Credit: DeANGELO BYRD / STAFF Credit: DeANGELO BYRD / STAFF

What to expect: Start your Fourth of July celebration early with this Independence Day celebration featuring a parade, flag ceremony, family activities, food trucks, music and a fireworks show.

When: Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Where: Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Cost: Free

More info: Website

KETTERING

🎆🎇🧨Kettering Go 4th!

E.L. Hubbard photography The crowd watches the fireworks at the close of Kettering's annual "Go 4th" Fourth of July celebration at Delco Park Sunday, July 4, 2010.

What to expect: Get out to Delco Park in Kettering for this long-standing family-friendly event chock-full of entertainment, live music, food vendors and food trucks, a kids zone, and, of course, fireworks. Bring your family, grab your chairs and blankets and get ready to rock with live performances from Southbound and Rockland Road.

When: Sunday, July 4, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Dr., Kettering

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website

LEBANON

🎆🎇🧨Lebanon Independence Day Celebration

Lebanon's 4th of July Celebration was held at the Colonial Park Sunday July 3rd. The Annual event featured a Parade, Festivel and ended with a Fireworks show. Credit: Martin Wheeler III Credit: Martin Wheeler III

What to expect: Bring the family to enjoy a parade, live music, free inflatables and activities, including a petting zoo. Music by TIMESTAMP at 7 p.m. Food vendors are available. Parade at 4 p.m. Celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks launch at 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Colonial Park West in Lebanon.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

MORAINE

🎆🎇🧨City of Moraine’s Star-Spangled Boom

Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. on July 4 at Wax Park in Moraine. FILE PHOTO

What to expect: The family can enjoy amusement rides, visit the family and fun zone, and check out the food trucks at 6 p.m. followed by a concert from The Menus at 7 p.m. Fireworks at Wax Park begin at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Wax Park, 3800 Main St. Moraine

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website

PIQUA

🎆🎇🧨Piqua 4th Fest

What to expect: The Piqua 4th Fest is back in Downtown Piqua from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can expect live entertainment, vendors, food trucks and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, 308 N. Main St., Piqua

Cost: Free admission

More info: Website | Facebook

SIDNEY

🎆🎇🧨City of Sidney Fourth of July Celebration

Sidney Fireworks

What to expect: On July 4th, Sidney will celebrate the holiday with fireworks on the grounds of Sidney Middle School starting at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Rd., Sidney

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

SPRINGBORO

🎆🎇🧨Red, White & Boro

What to expect: The evening will start at 7:30 p.m. with a Wayne Newton and Elvis Presley tribute show. Fireworks provided by the City of Springboro & Clearcreek Twp. will be launched from North Park Amphitheatre at 10 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site.

When: Sunday, July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: North Park Amphitheatre, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

SPRINGFIELD

🎆🎇🧨Buck Creek Boom

The Old Fashioned Country Fireworks will move from the Clark County Fairgrounds to Buck Creek State Park. File photo by Bill Lackey

What to expect: The National Trail Parks and Recreation District will host the annual Buck Creek Boom fireworks display at Buck Creek State Park. The fireworks will be viewable at multiple locations throughout Springfield.

When: Saturday, July 3 at 10 p.m.

Where: Buck Creek State Park, 1976 Buck Creek Ln., Springfield

Cost: Free

More info: Website

VANDALIA

🎆🎇🧨Vandalia Star-Spangled Celebration

The annual Star-Spangled Celebration will be Tuesday in Vandalia. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

What to expect: Family activities, food vendors, live entertainment and fireworks at 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center and Sports Complex, 1101 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia

Cost: Free

More info: Website

WEST MILTON

🎆🎇🧨West Milton 4th of July Celebration

What to expect: Celebrate the Fourth starting this weekend with carnival rides from July 1-4. Events include a parade on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 11 a.m., live entertainment and fireworks on Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

When: Festival runs from July 1-4. The parade sets off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Where: 249 E. Tipp Pike, West Milton.

Cost: Free admission. Costs per activity.

More info: Facebook

TIPP CITY

🎆🎇🧨Tipp City fireworks

What to expect: Food truck rally begins at 7 p.m. and annual fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 4, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Kyle Park, 500 S 1st St., Tipp City

Cost: Free

TROY

🎆🎇🧨Troy 4th of July parade and fireworks

Troy Fireworks - iW7 Sharon

What to expect: The parade begins at 4 p.m. with the route being Staunton, Market, Main and Monroe Streets. Rick K. Road Trip will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island Park in Troy. Food vendors will also be present at Treasure Island Park. A fireworks display will conclude the festivities at 10 p.m. along the Great Miami River levee. The Market Street Bridge, both sides and the top of the levee, and the seating area at the North Market Street ballfield are the best places to see the fireworks.

When: Sunday, July 4, with the parade at 4 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Where: Fireworks along the Great Miami River levee (accessible from Adams and Market streets).

Cost: Free

More info: Website

XENIA

🎆🍴🎤🚗🚴Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival in Xenia

Fireworks are shown from the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks and Xenia Rotary & Greene Memorial Hospital Fireworks Festival in 2015 at Shawnee Park. STAFF

What to expect: Fireworks by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, the Red, White & Blue Block Party in downtown Xenia, which runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature a cornhole tournament, disc golf, sand art, sculptures, a Jeep show, sports tutorials by Athletes In Action, children’s programming by the Xenia YMCA, a live broadcast from WCSU radio, food trucks and other entertainment. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

When: Friday, July 2, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Park, 591 South Park Dr., Xenia

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website