Restaurant Association to raffle off Jeep this weekend

This weekend, one lucky winner will walk away with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S or $25,000 cash thanks to a raffle with more than $30,000 Outdoor adventure prizes.
The Beep Beep Win a Jeep promotion is being run by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) to raise money for the MVRA Education Foundation.
Flexibility and thinking outside of the box has been key for businesses and non-profits across the country this year as they navigate the new realities of operating during a pandemic. MVRA president Amy Zahora said without revenue from MVRA events she holds throughout the year, it was clear she needed to launch something different to help generate funds.
“Money generated from Beep Beep Win a Jeep Outdoor Adventure Raffle will go to help promote our local restaurants through community awareness and education and to provide scholarships for kids looking to go into the hospitality field or to culinary school,” Zahora said. “2020 hasn’t been the best year, but I think we have all embraced the outdoors more, maybe taken up a new hobby, and had more time to spend with our family friends. I know for me as I am taking my morning walk I see these people, smiling driving their Jeeps with tops and doors off, music playing, and smiling. They are having fun.”
How to enter
Raffle tickets are $50 each with a maximum of 4,500 tickets sold. Tickets can be purchased online with credit card at www.universe.com/beepbeep2020 or in person with cash at Amber Rose Restaurant, Bunker’s Bar and Grill, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, and White Allen European Auto. (Cash only at these locations only-tickets available as of Wednesday, Sept. 2) Credit card purchases accepted online and available now. Must be 18 and up to enter.
How to win
The drawing will be held Oct. 18 at Mr. Boro’s Tavern and streamed via Facebook Live on the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Mr. Boro’s Tavern Facebook page.
Zahora says 150 tickets will be sold to the Mr. Boro’s Tavern event for $5, with proceeds benefiting Springboro’s 12 days of Christmas.
The prizes
In addition to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with lift kit, tinted windows, wench, LED head lamps, and other bells and whistles, there are other outdoor-themed prizes to win.
• Mongoose Malus Fat Tire Bike with 26-Inch Wheels, Steel Frame, 7-Speed Shimano Drivetrain, and Mechanical Disc Brakes sponsored by Buckeye Vodka
• A Lifetime Teton Angler Fishing Kayak sponsored by Mr. Boro’s
• A BBQ grill, cooler package sponsored by Yuengling
• A GoPro-HERO8 Black Live Streaming Action Camera Pack sponsored by Sculpture Hospitality
• A complete camping and outdoor set featuring a Coleman 6-person cabin tent with screened porch, two sleeping bags, queen air mattress, Weber Go Anywhere gas grill, grill utensil set, Field and Stream barbecue caddy and a table sponsored by Sculpture Hospitality
• Dinner for a year at Miami Valley Restaurant Association member restaurants for two lucky winners featuring $50 a month for 12 months to restaurants including Amber Rose, Buckhorn Tavern, Bunker’s Bar and Grill, El Meson, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Pasha Grill and more
Zahora says she hopes the funds raised to support the Miami Valley Restaurant Association Education Foundation will help direct resources to increase visibility of the restaurants in the community and the workforce by creating programs and training that benefit local restaurants and educational opportunities for area students.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.