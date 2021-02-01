Rick Volz, founder of Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, passes away after lengthy health battle

“Beneath the schtick, when the grill’s turned off, and spotlight was dim — Rick is a good friend, a man’s man and one funny son of a gun,” Steve Milano, who has written about local dining as The Big Ragu for the Dayton Most Metro web site. “Thank you for all that you did for me and the happiness you brought this world through laughs and love.”

Another commenter wrote, “He was larger than life always, and he will be greatly missed.”

Volz had faced a series of health setbacks in recent years that accelerated in recent months. Less than two months ago, in December 2020, Bowman wrote that Volz had undergone a below-the-knee amputation of his right leg. Volz had been open about his previous surgeries in which he had toes and part of his foot amputated.

Voltzy’s was forced to shut down for an extended time earlier in 2020 when Volz had surgery in April. The restaurant reopened in September. An earlier foot surgery in 2016 forced Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand to shut down for nearly five months, and another surgery in 2017 closed the restaurant for about three weeks.