Say goodbye to 2021 with special meals from Miami Valley restaurants

The Mudlick Tap House will be celebrating the upcoming New Year all day long with a boozy brunch and dinner. As an added bonus, the tap house is also home to heated igloos that can be reserved in advance. The igloos require a $200 food and beverage spending minimum. Reservations can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, guests will be able to enjoy Mudlick’s best brunch items, along with Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mudlick will serve a sophisticated New Year’s Eve dinner.

El Meson

Where: 903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31

More info: elmeson.net/new-years-eve-ticket

El Meson will offer a special New Year’s Eve menu for dine-in service only. This special New Year’s Eve menu consists of specials like Solomillo de Cerdo, the restaurant’s whiskey glazed pork medallions over butternut squash puree and topped with glazed apples, and the Paella Valencia, paired with an El Meson Margarita, Mojito or glass of bubbly. Tapas, soups and salads will also be available.

Reservations can be made by visiting El Meson’s website. A $10 deposit per person is required to make a reservation. This amount is credited toward your bill at the end of the night.

The Caroline

Where: 5 S. Market St., Troy

When: Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 3 p.m.

More info: thecarolineonthesquare.com

The Caroline in Troy will serve a special menu to celebrate the final day of the year. This special menu consists of:

Appetizers:

- New England Clam Chowder ($5 for a cup and $7 for a bowl)

- Shrimp Bisque ($7 for a cup and $10 for a bowl)

- Five Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with house cocktail sauce ($15)

- Ahi Tuna: Seared rare and served with wasabi and sweet and spicy Asian sauce ($15)

- Pork Egg Rolls with lime coriander sauce ($13)

- The Caroline’s Crab Cakes: served with remoulade sauce ($15)

- Salted Pretzel Bread Sticks: Four pretzel breadsticks served with India pale ale cheese spread ($11)

Salads:

- Caesar Salad or Too Gouda Salad ($6)

- Caesar Salad, topped with chicken ($14), crab cakes ($17), Ahi tuna ($17) or salmon ($17)

Dinners, served with two sides:

- Roast Prime Rib of Beef: With Au Jus and horseradish ($34)

- Caroline House Steak: Seasoned 10-ounce certified Angus beef sirloin, finished with garlic butter and tangled onion rings ($27)

- Six-Ounce Certified Angus Beef Filet Mignon: Garnished with burgundy sauce, portabella mushrooms and tangled onion rings ($34)

- Pan-Seared Halibut: Served over spinach with a lemon caper butter ($27)

- Grilled Maple Glazed Salmon: Basted with whiskey-maple glaze ($26)

- Chicken Picatta: Eight-ounce grilled chicken breast in white wine-lemon butter sauce with mushrooms and artichoke hearts ($21)

- Garlic Shrimp Linguine: Black-tiger shrimp and linguine tossed in a garlic butter sauce ($27)

- Chicken Linguine: eight-ounce grilled chicken breast tossed in a creamy parmesan alfredo sauce ($20)

- Housemade Lasagna: Served with garlic bread and a Caesar salad ($20)

Sides:

- Baked potato

- Fresh green beans

- Cheddar mashed potatoes ($5)

- Roasted asparagus ($5)

Desserts:

- Triple Chocolate Cake ($8)

- New York Style Cheesecake ($7), add turtle or Reese’s for $8

To make a reservation, call the restaurant at 937-552-7676.

Jag’s Steak & Seafood

Where: 5980 West Chester Rd., West Chester Township

When: Friday, Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

More info: www.jags.com

Jag’s Steak & Seafood is saying farewell to 2021 with a three-course dinner menu and live entertainment. The three-course dinner is $85 per person, with an option to pair wine with each course for an additional $25.

To catch a glimpse of the special dinner menu, pay a visit to the restaurant’s website. The regular dinner menu will not be available on New Year’s Eve.

Reservations are required and can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website. Reservations for one to six guests have a strict two-hour limit, while those tables with seven to ten guests have a strict two-and-a-half-hour time limit.

Watermark Restaurant

Where: 20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg

When: Friday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Watermark Restaurant will host a New Year’s Eve event with live music and a menu with special items like prime rib and Oysters Rockefeller.

Reservations can be made by visiting exploretock.com.