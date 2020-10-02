Shut down for 6+ months, Oregon District restaurant opens its doors again

“Guys and gals, the moment we have all been waiting for has arrived,” the owners of Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery, 520 E. Fifth St., wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Dine-in and brunch service are “on the horizon,” Lucky’s owners said. “Please bear with us as we navigate the new guidelines to be sure we provide the level of service you deserve. We appreciate your patience in the meantime. This year has been whacky to say the least and it’s not even over yet. With your support and patience you can rest assured we will tread through it.”