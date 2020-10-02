Shut down for 6+ months, Oregon District restaurant opens its doors again

A popular Oregon District restaurant and beer bar that has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March reopened Thursday, Oct. 1 and is serving lunch and dinner carryout only Wednesday through Sunday, according to a Facebook announcement welcomed heartily by its followers.
“Guys and gals, the moment we have all been waiting for has arrived,” the owners of Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery, 520 E. Fifth St., wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Dine-in and brunch service are “on the horizon,” Lucky’s owners said. “Please bear with us as we navigate the new guidelines to be sure we provide the level of service you deserve. We appreciate your patience in the meantime. This year has been whacky to say the least and it’s not even over yet. With your support and patience you can rest assured we will tread through it.”
Lucky’s staff “scrubbed and scrubbed, rearranged, downsized and ultimately got the OK from the health department with our set up! So bring on the burgers, the chicken tenders and vegan delights!”
The Facebook announcement was well-received and has been welcomed in more than 100 comments by this morning, Friday Oct. 2.
“Best news I’ve heard for a long time. Guess who’s not cooking Friday?” one commenter wrote.
“I’m so excited you guys are back!” another customer said. “I’ve missed my favorite vegetarian food option.”
Lucky’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The menu has been “modified as we carefully ease into serving you at full capacity,” Lucky’s said. Carryout drinks will be available, and a taco special (beef or vegan) will be available on the restaurant’s patio from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/luckystaproomdayton or the Lucky’s web site at https://www.luckystaproom.com/index.html.