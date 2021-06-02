Get your ‘Jam’ on: Troy’s Strawberry Jam happens this weekend

This smaller version of the Troy Strawberry Festival, fittingly called the Strawberry Jam, will be held Friday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Strawberry Jam, which will take place on the Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy, will feature over a dozen food vendors and live entertainment.

While planning the Strawberry Jam, organizers felt that it was important to hearken back to the Troy Strawberry Festival’s original mission, which was to fundraise for the area’s nonprofits.