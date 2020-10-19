SNEAK PEEK: How the new City Barbeque on Miller Lane is different from all others

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today, Oct. 19, and the restaurant will open to the public at 11 a.m.

City Barbeque offers a full array of smoked meats, including ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken, turkey breast and sausage. Sides include baked beans, collard greens, green beans, three-cheese mac-and-cheese, vinegar slaw and fries. Dessert options include peach cobbler, banana pudding and triple chocolate cake.

The City Barbeque restaurant that opens to the public today, Oct. 19, 2020 on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. is the first of its kind Public Smokehouse with a drive-through window. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

The new City Barbeque on Miller Lane will seat about 80, will employ about 60. The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., although its drive-through window will stay open until 10 p.m. daily, according to Steve Dabell, the restaurant’s general manager.

In addition to dine-in service, City Barbeque offers carryout, curbside pickup and catering, Dabell said.

Columbus-based City Barbeque operates restaurants on East Franklin Street in downtown Centerville and on North Fairfield Road south of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.