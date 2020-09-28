SNEAK PEEK: Inside the new Basil’s on Market that opens TODAY at Fairfield Commons mall

Basil’s on Market opens its most high-profile location at 11 a.m. today, Monday Sept. 28, at the main entrance of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
Basil’s, which also operates restaurants in Troy and in downtown Dayton, will employ 25 to 30 at its newest location. It will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.
The newest Basil’s on Market can seat nearly 200 inside and another 32 on a patio that overlooks the mall’s main entrance. It has two special-events banquet rooms and one smaller “board room” for private gatherings.
The restaurant is located in space that previously housed Flyboys Deli.
The first Basil’s on Market bistro-style restaurant opened in 2014 in downtown Troy. The downtown Dayton restaurant, which overlooks the Great Miami River, welcomed its first customers in 2016. A Mason location, currently shuttered, opened in 2018. Another venture, Stone Ground Deli and Locktender, opened in Piqua in 2019, but has shut down permanently due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic.
The downtown Dayton Basil’s is known for an all-you-can-eat Friday night crab special that was added in Troy earlier this year. Uhlir said Tuesday that the Mall at Fairfield Commons Basil’s on Market will also offer the all-you-can-eat crab special.