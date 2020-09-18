‘Something as small as a seed can spark the imagination.' New Dayton Art Institute photography exhibition opens

Explore Own your own piece of art history and benefit the Dayton Art Institute

“These beautiful images demonstrate our intertwined relation with nature and how something as small as a seed can spark the imagination,” said Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, DAI Kettering curator of photography and special projects.

Dornith Doherty. Courtesy of the artist, Moody Gallery, Houston; and Holly Johnson Gallery, Dallas, Texas.

“I hope guests note the relevancy of this ongoing, as the current pandemic has highlighted issues surrounding our supply chains and food access, as well as led to an increased interest in home gardening.”

Storing seeds is not a new concept and was integral to humanity’s transition to an agricultural lifestyle. Seed banks come in an array of sizes — personal, local, state, national and global. Their missions range from collecting native species, dedicated to variants of a specific genus, serving as back-ups to other vaults, or even those with Noah’s Ark-like ambition.

Dornith Doherty, Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Spitsbergen Island, Norway, 2010, archival pigment print. Courtesy of the artist, Moody Gallery, Houston; and Holly Johnson Gallery, Dallas, Texas. Credit: Dornith Doherty Credit: Dornith Doherty

“This important topic is especially relevant in these uncertain times,” said Michael R. Roediger, DAI director and CEO. “It’s an honor to be able to bring Dornith Doherty’s works to Dayton, and I hope the community will take the opportunity to view these photographs. Your DAI is open and ready to safely welcome you back.”

Dornith Doherty, Columbian Exchange III, 2014, archival pigment print. Courtesy of the artist, Moody Gallery, Houston; and Holly Johnson Gallery, Dallas, Texas. Credit: Dornith Doherty Credit: Dornith Doherty

Admission to “Archiving Eden” is included in DAI general admission, which also includes admission to the DAI collection galleries: $15 adults, $10 seniors and active military, $5 college students (18+ with ID) and Youth (ages 7-17). Admission is free for museum members, as well as children ages 6 and younger.

Current museum hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 10, 2021.