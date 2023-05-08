Sounds at Sunset concert series gears up for second season

The first concert at Sunset Park will be June 8 and is set to feature Brass Tracks. Other performers on the line-up will include Teeny Tucker with Fred Gillespie & The Swamp Bees on June 22; Drive with Randy Smith & the Haskells on July 13; Ernie Johnson From Detroit with I Dig Pig on July 27; Stone Mountain Mafia with Lincoln County Regulators on Aug. 10 and Naked Karate Girls on Aug. 24.

“People are always excited to have something close to home, and something local to do, and it’s great to get outdoors, especially during the summer,” said Jayne Reardon, co-organizer of the concerts. “We’ve had a great response from people who live in the Sunset Park area. It’s a great venue, and it’s free. You can listen to some music and see old friends you haven’t seen in a while,” Reardon said.

The series has expanded from three concerts last year to six concerts this summer on select Thursdays in June, July and August at Sunset Park. Concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We would like encourage everybody to take pictures because I could take pictures of someone’s family and think it’s really cool, but if they have it, then, that’s their memory of something they got to do in town here,” Baumgarten said.

Sunset Park is located at 2698 Milton Rd. in Middletown. Parking is available at Roosevelt Elementary field at 2701 Central Avenue. Motorcycle parking is available inside the park at the 200 Kenwood Drive entrance. Food vendors will be on site.

Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at www.facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details.

How to go

What: Sounds at Sunset

When: Select Thursdays in June, July and August

Where: Sunset Park, Middletown

Cost: Free

More info: facebook.com/soundsatsunset. All ages welcome. Chairs permitted. Must be 21 to purchase alcohol.