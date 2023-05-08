Sounds at Sunset concert series gears up for second season

The Sounds at Sunset summer concert series is gearing up for its second season in Middletown.
The concert series was created last year to honor Middletonian Tim Lewis, who passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021.
“Last year, we were on some pretty severe time constraints, and obviously with the unexpected passing of Tim, and how much time we would have to pull it off, we were able to and it turned out pretty incredible for both the benefit and the actual concerts in the park. So, now, this year, we’ve had much more time to plan, and the support that we’ve had from the community has been overwhelming,” said Ashley Baumgarten, founder of Sounds at Sunset.
Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash, is remembered for his love for his family and friends as well as his love for music, and a desire to make Middletown a better place.
“It’s so important to stay united within our community and really, the way to do that in my opinion is with music. In doing this last year, and looking out in the crowd, it was an awesome sight to see, and people want these quality-of-life events. People do get out, and they want to be involved. The cool thing about this event is it is for the community and put on by the community with two people who want to honor Tim Lewis at the helm, myself and his girlfriend, Jayne Reardon,” Baumgarten said.
The first concert at Sunset Park will be June 8 and is set to feature Brass Tracks. Other performers on the line-up will include Teeny Tucker with Fred Gillespie & The Swamp Bees on June 22; Drive with Randy Smith & the Haskells on July 13; Ernie Johnson From Detroit with I Dig Pig on July 27; Stone Mountain Mafia with Lincoln County Regulators on Aug. 10 and Naked Karate Girls on Aug. 24.
“People are always excited to have something close to home, and something local to do, and it’s great to get outdoors, especially during the summer,” said Jayne Reardon, co-organizer of the concerts. “We’ve had a great response from people who live in the Sunset Park area. It’s a great venue, and it’s free. You can listen to some music and see old friends you haven’t seen in a while,” Reardon said.
The series has expanded from three concerts last year to six concerts this summer on select Thursdays in June, July and August at Sunset Park. Concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
“We would like encourage everybody to take pictures because I could take pictures of someone’s family and think it’s really cool, but if they have it, then, that’s their memory of something they got to do in town here,” Baumgarten said.
Sunset Park is located at 2698 Milton Rd. in Middletown. Parking is available at Roosevelt Elementary field at 2701 Central Avenue. Motorcycle parking is available inside the park at the 200 Kenwood Drive entrance. Food vendors will be on site.
Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at www.facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details.
How to go
What: Sounds at Sunset
When: Select Thursdays in June, July and August
Where: Sunset Park, Middletown
Cost: Free
More info: facebook.com/soundsatsunset. All ages welcome. Chairs permitted. Must be 21 to purchase alcohol.
