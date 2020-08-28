Special beer release this weekend to benefit Pink Ribbon Girls

A new beer benefitting Pink Ribbon Girls will debut Saturday.
Lemon Berry Radler, brewed by Moeller Brew Barn, will be released at a special party Aug. 29, from noon until 4 p.m. at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Pink Ribbon Girls is a local organization providing support to those in the fight against breast and gynecological cancer.
Last year Pink Ribbon Girls provided more than 108,000 meals, 2,400 house cleanings and 6,800 rides to treatment for clients in Ohio, Kentucky, St. Louis and San Francisco.
“We’re excited to expand our national footprint and raise money in creative ways to continue providing our clients with free rides to treatment, healthy meals, housecleaning, and peer support, especially during these uncertain times,” Heather Salazar, president and CEO of Pink Ribbon Girls, said in a release.
“We’re grateful for Moeller Brew Barn and Hollywood Gaming’s willingness to join forces in support of our mission.”
The new beer will be on tap throughout the Hollywood Gaming property for the next few months and will be available in six-packs during Saturday’s event hours.
It will also be available in the Maria Stein and Troy taprooms on Thursday Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
“It’s the perfect end-of-summer beer and is pink in color due to its refreshing flavor and works well to raise awareness about breast and gynecological cancer and the Pink Ribbon Girls mission,” Nick Moeller, founder of Moeller Brew Barn, said.
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton.