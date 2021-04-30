Spend the night in a floating tent on the Great Miami River in Troy

For those who want to take camping to a new level, an adventure combining water recreation and camping is closer to home than you might think.
Float Troy, the brainchild of the city of Troy, is a series of inflatable floating tents located on the Great Miami River and anchored at Treasure Island Park in Troy. Guests can sleep in an inflatable floating tent on the water, in close proximity to the hiking, biking and outdoor activities that Great Miami River Recreational Trail has to offer. Float Troy recently topped Cleveland.com’s list of 2021 Ohio travel destinations.
The Shoal floating tents (a floating raft with a tent topper) are accessible via a single kayak, two-person kayak or raft. Each tent can hold a maximum of four adults or two adults and two children and includes equipment to travel to the tent, oars and life vests. Guests will have to provide their own sleeping bags, pillows and other sleeping necessities.
“It is a great experience,” said Stan Kegley, project manager for the city of Troy. “The tents are solid and stable and very comfortable. The environment is delightful with wonderful backdrops and ease of access to your car and the bike path. For extra fun, add the floating fire pit.”
Credit: Leiann Stewart (Miami County VCB)
The tents were designed by local entrepreneur and business owner Ethan Smith of SmithFly, who designs and builds gear for fly fishermen, hunters and all other outdoor enthusiasts.
“I was working with one of my suppliers on an inflatable tent for ground use and Chris Jackson from Adventures on the Great Miami suggested I merge the inflatable tent with my rafts so that we could rent them out on the water,” said Smith. “I made a few, and he bought them. We took some photos, started marketing them and the rest, as they say, is history.”
Along with the rental of a tent, which is $85 per night, guests can reserve additional watercraft, like kayaks, for $20 per watercraft per night. Floating fire pits will also be available to guests at no additional charge. Payment must be made in full when making a reservation for Float Troy. Check-in is between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and guests must be checked out by 10 a.m. Pets (unless they are service animals) are not prohibited in the tents. Children under 18 must be under parental supervision at all times.
The following dates are still open for reservations: June 23, 24, 27; July 2, 3, 30, 31; August 1, 6, 7, 8, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31; and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. Guests can make reservations by visiting Float Troy’s website and submitting the online form by emailing float@troyohio.gov. Reservations can also be made by calling 937-703-5397.
When they’re not hanging around in the tent or by the fire pit, guests are encouraged to explore other recreational opportunities at Treasure Island.
“Treasure Island sits right on the banks of the Great Miami River, Ohio’s only National Water Trail and one of only 22 in the country,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau. “The Great Miami River offers residents and visitors beautiful landscape to enjoy while kayaking, canoeing and fishing. And, running through Treasure Island and along the river, is the Great Miami River Recreational Trail. With over 30 miles in Miami County, this trail is part of the nation’s largest paved trail network and provides a fantastic opportunity for walkers, runners and cyclists to enjoy the area.”
HOW TO GO
What: Float Troy at Treasure Island
Where: 409 N. Elm St., Troy
When: Reservations can still be made on the following dates: June 23, 24, 27; July 2, 3, 30, 31; August 1, 6, 7, 8, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31; and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Cost: Tent rental $85 per day. Check-in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and check-out at 10 a.m.
More info: Reserve your tent by visiting float-troy.com