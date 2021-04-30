Spend the night in a floating tent on the Great Miami River in Troy

Explore Miami Valley trails get lots of love from National Geographic

The tents were designed by local entrepreneur and business owner Ethan Smith of SmithFly, who designs and builds gear for fly fishermen, hunters and all other outdoor enthusiasts.

“I was working with one of my suppliers on an inflatable tent for ground use and Chris Jackson from Adventures on the Great Miami suggested I merge the inflatable tent with my rafts so that we could rent them out on the water,” said Smith. “I made a few, and he bought them. We took some photos, started marketing them and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Along with the rental of a tent, which is $85 per night, guests can reserve additional watercraft, like kayaks, for $20 per watercraft per night. Floating fire pits will also be available to guests at no additional charge. Payment must be made in full when making a reservation for Float Troy. Check-in is between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and guests must be checked out by 10 a.m. Pets (unless they are service animals) are not prohibited in the tents. Children under 18 must be under parental supervision at all times.

The following dates are still open for reservations: June 23, 24, 27; July 2, 3, 30, 31; August 1, 6, 7, 8, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31; and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. Guests can make reservations by visiting Float Troy’s website and submitting the online form by emailing float@troyohio.gov. Reservations can also be made by calling 937-703-5397.

When they’re not hanging around in the tent or by the fire pit, guests are encouraged to explore other recreational opportunities at Treasure Island.

“Treasure Island sits right on the banks of the Great Miami River, Ohio’s only National Water Trail and one of only 22 in the country,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau. “The Great Miami River offers residents and visitors beautiful landscape to enjoy while kayaking, canoeing and fishing. And, running through Treasure Island and along the river, is the Great Miami River Recreational Trail. With over 30 miles in Miami County, this trail is part of the nation’s largest paved trail network and provides a fantastic opportunity for walkers, runners and cyclists to enjoy the area.”

HOW TO GO

What: Float Troy at Treasure Island

Where: 409 N. Elm St., Troy

Cost: Tent rental $85 per day. Check-in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and check-out at 10 a.m.

More info: Reserve your tent by visiting float-troy.com