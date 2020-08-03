The Spicy Olive to celebrate grand opening this weekend with deals at all locations

Spicy Olive operates two other locations in the Cincinnati area — a new store in Montgomery and the original location in West Chester.

The grand opening celebration sale will apply at all three locations.

“I am so pleased to celebrate the opening of our two new stores and the eighth anniversary of the opening of our West Chester store this weekend. All of our olive oils and balsamic vinegar are 10% off,” Cedargren wrote in a message to customers.

Cedargren, a breast-cancer survivor and Lakota High School graduate, was inspired to launch her business after a vacation to Europe.

"I noticed how good the olive oil tasted in Italy, and it didn't taste the same here," Cedargren told the JournalNews in 2017. "What I had in the pantry in my home didn't taste anything like what I had experienced when I was on vacation. That started to make me aware of it, and I started to question why it tasted so different. Then, I learned a lot about olive oil and the health benefits that are associated with it, and I decided that we deserve to be able to have fresh, good-tasting olive oil as well. And, that led to opening the store."

The Spicy Olive shop in West Chester includes a wine shop — and wine may be part of the new Oakwood store’s future.

“There has been some interest in wine in Oakwood, and I may add wines at a later date,” Cedargren told this news outlet in mid-July.

The hours for the new Oakwood store are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 937-247-5969 or check out www.thespicyolive.com.