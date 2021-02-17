Spinoza’s restaurant to pause indoor dining, focus on carryout, and plan for expanded menu when it reopens fully

The pizza and spirits restaurant, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, announced indoor dining is taking a “short break, a little vacation, a holiday after the holidays,” but that their “ToGoZahs” takeout service will continue to be available for curbside pickup. Takeout is available Tuesday through Sunday evenings starting at 4 p.m.

“We know that closing the dining room, even for a short period of time, is disappointing and inconvenient. Please know we didn’t make this decision lightly. But like so many others in our community, our staff members have been struggling with issues related to COVID, COVID quarantines, scheduling around kids being at home, career changes, health issues, reactions to the vaccines, etc.,” Spinoza’s owner Glen Brailey said in a release.