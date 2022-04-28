Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show includes more than 50 craft vendors

“In the spring of 2020, a lot of activities were being closed down, or prevented from happening, and we have some friends, family, and neighbors who are crafters, and they were ready for the craft season, but they had no outlet, or no place to have their craft shows, because in 2020, there were no craft shows. So, we followed all the guidelines and regulations, and we were able to set up a craft event outside,” Niederman said.

We love the opportunity to help promote our local crafters, and it was also a good fit for us. Guests will be able to enjoy and explore the sights and sounds of a farm, while shopping. The market will also be open and offer jams and jellies.

“Our goal for the April 30 date was to be ahead of Mother’s Day, so if families are looking for unique Mother’s Day gifts, they can hopefully do some shopping that day,” Niederman said.

There will be a variety of crafters on site, including jewelry, candles and home décor to aprons, wreathes and more.

“Just about anything someone makes, we will have available at the farm on that day,” said Niederman.

The event has also expanded with an additional fall event, so there are craft events in the spring and in the fall. There has been overwhelming support from the community, both from vendors and shoppers, alike.

“It’s really just a fun, relaxing day,” Niederman said. “We are a family business, a family farm, so serving families comes pretty natural to what we do. It’s also a good way to support local businesses.”

How to go

What: Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show at Niederman Family Farm

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Admission: Free. Playground for children will be open.

More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com