Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show includes more than 50 craft vendors

LIBERTY TWP. — The Niederman family is bringing back the Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show just in time for Mother’s Day shopping. This is a free, outdoor shopping experience on the farm.
“We found the last couple of years, setting up vendors out in our open area, in our lot, was so popular and so well received that we just started to work with some of our neighbors, friends, family, and crafters that were in the area that still had crafts to sell, and we had great success doing this outside. It was a lot of fun,” said Bethann Niederman, who serves as the director of fun at Niederman Family Farm.
Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show is in its third year at the Liberty Twp. farm and will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We timed it to do this event just before Mother’s Day, and there are over 50 vendors,” Niederman said. “If everything goes as we hope, we plan to make our donuts that day, too.”
Everybody gets excited, because we only make our donuts in the fall, and at the Butler County Fair, but we thought this might be a great way to bring them out in the spring, she said.
“In the spring of 2020, a lot of activities were being closed down, or prevented from happening, and we have some friends, family, and neighbors who are crafters, and they were ready for the craft season, but they had no outlet, or no place to have their craft shows, because in 2020, there were no craft shows. So, we followed all the guidelines and regulations, and we were able to set up a craft event outside,” Niederman said.
We love the opportunity to help promote our local crafters, and it was also a good fit for us. Guests will be able to enjoy and explore the sights and sounds of a farm, while shopping. The market will also be open and offer jams and jellies.
“Our goal for the April 30 date was to be ahead of Mother’s Day, so if families are looking for unique Mother’s Day gifts, they can hopefully do some shopping that day,” Niederman said.
There will be a variety of crafters on site, including jewelry, candles and home décor to aprons, wreathes and more.
“Just about anything someone makes, we will have available at the farm on that day,” said Niederman.
The event has also expanded with an additional fall event, so there are craft events in the spring and in the fall. There has been overwhelming support from the community, both from vendors and shoppers, alike.
“It’s really just a fun, relaxing day,” Niederman said. “We are a family business, a family farm, so serving families comes pretty natural to what we do. It’s also a good way to support local businesses.”
How to go
What: Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show at Niederman Family Farm
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.
Admission: Free. Playground for children will be open.
More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com
