Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’

The group recently finished recording new music for an upcoming album and will perform some of the new songs at Friday’s show. Williams also plays solo in the area at the Market Bar in COHatch and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in addition to being the Hatch Artist Studios music curator.

The show will mark an album release party, the first by local artist Jack Landess, a young performer Williams called “creative, ambient and thoughtful.”

Landess, a 2021 Emmanuel Christian Academy graduate who just completed his first year at Belmont University in Nashville, will release a five-song EP of what he describes as independent alternative rock or bedroom pop.

Attending Belmont to study music business and production and audio engineering, Landess found himself inspired to take up songwriting and self-produced the EP titled “Mocean”.

“A lot is weather-related with surfy riffs, an oceanic feel, melancholy. It’s a passion project, reflective of my first year of navigating college,” he said.

The show at Hatch will find Landess backed up by local musicians including Ethan Cundiff, Justin North and Jaden Pinkleton. Landess confesses he’s not expecting instant stardom but glad to share what he’s created for now.

“I didn’t think 100 people would listen,” he said. “It’s been kind of fun and if it takes off, it takes off.”

“Mocean” will be available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes and other formats. He can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Music will begin with Samantha King, 6:30-8 p.m. followed by Landess, 8-9 and The American Landscape, 9-11.

Other live music will include performances by After Rain on Fountain Plaza, and Small Town Sleeper will have a reunion show at Mother Stewart’s that will include special guests The Factory Line and A Band Called Dreamland. The show is 6-11 p.m. and is free. Freaking Amazing Band will play at 8 p.m. at Station 1.

Dog Days-related activities include:

-Clark County SPCA will offer dog adoptions.

-DORA specials at downtown establishments.

-The Market Bar inside COHatch will bring back its “Dog Days Campfire Old Fashioned” by popular demand.

-Winans Chocolates + Coffee will give out white chocolate dog treats for your furry friends.

-Half-off nail trimmings by Kelsea’s Mobile Dog Spa will be available; cash is preferred.

-Firefly Boutique will have Bone-a-Fido Dog Bakery samples or purchase a gourmet dog treat. Try a complimentary cocktail called “The Pink Poodle” and get $5 off a purchase of $50 during this event.

-15% off T-shirts at Champion City Guide & Supply when you bring your dog. Dog treats will be available.