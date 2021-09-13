Stage shows step out this season

Acclaimed musicals, relevant plays and numerous chances for entertaining escape will be found across local stages in the Miami Valley throughout the 2021-22 theater season.
On professional stages, the highly anticipated arrival of “Hamilton: An American Musical” is the top draw for Dayton Live but don’t overlook the local premiere of the emotional roller coaster that is the Tony Award-winning coming-of-age musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” Before Human Race Theatre Company artistic director/co-founder Kevin Moore retires next spring, he’ll direct the regional premiere of the troupe’s intriguing, progressive family drama “Everything That’s Beautiful.” Dare to Defy prepares to shake things up with a gender-bending “Cabaret” while The Nerve (formerly Playground Theatre) goes cutting edge with the local premiere of teen drama “The Dream of the Burning Boy.” In Springfield, feel-good joy is in store thanks to the national tour of “Hairspray” (starring Columbus-based Andrew Levitt, a.k.a. Nina West, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and hilarious Sirius/XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky’s “Big Fat Broadway Show.”
On college campuses, Wright State University will showcase its musical theater strengths with “Mamma Mia!” and “Sweet Charity” while aiming deeper with the Pulitzer Prize-winning, blue-collar racial drama “Sweat.” Sinclair, choosing to only announce fall titles at the moment due to current COVID uncertainty, welcomes the family-friendly return of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Miami University is aiming to prove it has the beat as it offers the regional premiere of “Head Over Heels,” a little-known yet delightful jukebox musical featuring the songs of The Go-Go’s which was unfortunately short-lived on Broadway in 2018.
Community theaters are gearing up for an eclectic mix of familiar and new titles. Dayton Playhouse has the local premiere of tense racial drama “American Son” but also plans to be the first community theater in the area to attempt the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning epic family drama “August: Osage County.”
Beavercreek Community Theatre’s musicals notably tackle presidential history and Shakespeare’s impact during the Renaissance. Dayton Theatre Guild looks to the lesser-produced canon of Arthur Miller (“The Price”) in addition to supplying the local premiere of a folktale journey (“The Old Man and the Old Moon”).
Equally noteworthy is INNOVAtheatre’s regional premiere of “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a three-part oratorio incorporating a variety of musical styles to tell a story weaving passages from Shepard’s personal journal, interviews and writings from his parents Judy and Dennis Shepard, newspaper reports and more.
Regarding health and safety measures, it’s important to note The Nerve is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours in order to attend their productions in addition to requiring masks. Be sure to check each organization’s websites for COVID guidelines as the season progresses.
THEATER
PROFESSIONAL
Dayton Live
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Dayton Live, which operates the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, Loft Theatre and PNC Arts Annex, presents hundreds of professional performances annually for all ages, most notably its popular Broadway Series which brings national tours to town direct from New York.
Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series
Nov. 23-28, 2021: “Cats”
Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022: “Hamilton”
Mar. 8-13, 2022: “Dear Evan Hansen”
Apr. 6-10, 2022: “Come From Away”
May 31-June 5, 2022: “Mean Girls”
June 21-26, 2022: “Fiddler on the Roof”
Aug. 2-7, 2022: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
Projects Unlimited Star Attractions
Sept. 26, 2021: “An Evening with C.S. Lewis”
Oct. 15-17, 2021: “STOMP”
Oct. 27, 2021: “Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles”
Nov. 9, 2021: “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody”
Dec. 20-26, 2021: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”
Mar. 10, 2022: “Drum Tao”
Mar. 23, 2022: “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats”
Mar. 25, 2022: “Dailey & Vincent”
May 6, 2022: “Black Violin”
National Geographic Live! Series
Feb. 20-21, 2022: “Kara Cooney: When Women Ruled the World”
Mar. 13-14, 2022: “Andy Mann: From Summit to Sea”
Apr. 24-25, 2022: “Ronan Donovan: Social by Nature”
Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series
Jan. 7. 2022: “Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin II”
Feb. 4, 2022: “Classic Albums Live Performs Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle”
Apr. 21, 2022: “The Red Hot Chilli Pipers”
Apr. 30, 2022: “Classic Albums Live Performs AC/DC: Back in Black”
Dayton Children’s Family Series
Nov. 6, 2021: “Grimmz Fairy Tales”
Nov. 7, 2021: “Sensory-Friendly: Grimmz Fairy Tales”
Dec. 3, 2021: “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”
Feb. 2, 2022: “Dinosaur World Live”
Mar. 5, 2022: “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”
Mar. 6, 2022: “Sensory-Friendly: Schoolhouse Rock Live!”
Mar. 16, 2022: “The Peking Acrobats”
May 3, 2022: “Madagascar The Musical”
Discovery Series
TBA
Human Race Theatre Company
Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org
The Human Race Theatre Company is Dayton’s only professional regional theater and has particularly championed many new plays and musicals. Universal storytelling is a key component in its programming as the organization attempts to produce shows that touches emotions and reminds audiences “why we are here.”
Oct. 21-Nov. 7, 2021: “Airness”
Dec. 2-19, 2021: “Who’s Holiday!”
Feb. 17-Mar. 6, 2022: “Everything That’s Beautiful”
Dare to Defy Productions
PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or dare2defy.org
Dare to Defy Productions thrives from an ambitious mindset balancing recognizable and relatively unknown contemporary musicals.
Oct. 13-16, 2021: “Cabaret”
Jan. 19-22, 2022: “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World”
Mar. 2022: “Company”
May 2022: “Something Rotten!”
La Comedia Dinner Theatre
765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
La Comedia Dinner Theatre has established a long tradition of quality productions featuring New York and local talent. Food choices include certain dishes representing the “flavor” of the show.
Through Sept. 19, 2021: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
Sept. 23-Oct. 31, 2021: “Footloose”
Nov. 4-Dec. 30, 2021: “A Christmas Story: The Musical”
The Nerve
PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or nervetheatre.org
The Nerve describes itself as a “risk-taking theatre company, telling unfiltered stories in immersive spaces.” The troupe stages fresh new works from some of today’s most widely regarded and promising playwrights.
Oct. 20-31, 2021: “The Dream of the Burning Boy”
Dec. 8-19, 2021: “Friend Art”
May 18-29, 2022: “Puffs”
Springfield Arts Council
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or springfieldartscouncil.org
Springfield Arts Council delivers national tours and concerts annually while also promoting community-building through the performing arts.
Dec. 11, 2021: Christmas with The Celts
Jan. 22, 2022: Masters of Soul
Feb. 19, 2022: “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show”
Apr. 22, 2022: “MJ Live! Michael Jackson Tribute Concert”
Clark State Performing Arts Center Series
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events
Oct. 2, 2021: “Waitress”
Oct. 7, 2021: Diamond Rio
Oct. 9 and Nov. 20, 2021: “A Night of Comedy at the Turner Studio Theatre”
Oct. 29-Nov. 7, 2021: “Red Herring”
Dec. 14, 2021: “Hairspray”
Dec. 20, 2021: “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – 2021”
Feb. 10, 2022: Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman
Feb. 26, 2022: Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar
Mar. 1, 2022: “Aquila Theatre Company of London – The Great Gatsby”
Mar. 9, 2022: “Fiddler on the Roof”
Mar. 26, 2022: The Ten Tenors – Love Is in the Air
Apr. 8-10, 2022: “Something Rotten!”
Apr. 30, 2022: The British Invasion – Live on Stage
Sorg Opera House
Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Oct. 2, 2021: Michael Griffin – America’s Escape Hero
COLLEGIATE
Cedarville University
251 N. Main St., Stevens Student Center, Cedarville
937-766-7700 or cedarville.edu/ticketinfo
Cedarville University’s theater component adheres to programming that educates and entertains with a spiritual focus while exploring deeper themes.
Sept. 30-Oct. 10, 2021: “Anne of Green Gables”
Feb. 3-13, 2022: “Meet Me in St. Louis”
Mar. 31-Apr. 10, 2022: “The Beams Are Creaking”
Clark State College
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/theatre_arts.php
Clark State College’s theater arts program presents varied works from classics to modern pieces as well as original scripts.
Oct. 29-Nov. 7, 2021: “Red Herring”
Apr. 8-10, 2022: “Something Rotten!”
Miami University
119 Center for Performing Arts, Oxford
513-529-3200 or miamioh.edu
Miami University’s theater program prides itself on diverse, thought-provoking works that “inspire a world of possibilities.”
Oct.15, 2021: “R.U.R.” (Rossum’s Universal Robots)
Nov. 11-14, 2021: Miami University Fringe Festival
Mar. 9-13, 2022: “The Thanksgiving Play”
Apr. 20-24, 2022: “Head Over Heels”
Sinclair Community College
444 W. Third St., Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Dayton
937-512-2808 or sinclair.edu/tickets
Sinclair Theatre continues to balance well-known titles with a few unknown works waiting to be discovered.
Oct. 8-16, 2021: “She Kills Monsters”
Dec. 2-5, 2021: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
University of Dayton
300 College Park, Dayton
937-229-2545 or udaytontickets.com
University of Dayton’s theater program embraces a collaborative, educational and community-driven perspective with an emphasis on devised projects and original works.
Oct. 20-23, 2021: “Laced”
Fall TBA: “Through the Looking Glass, And What You Found There”
Apr. 8-9, 2022: “The Sound of Music”
Wittenberg University
Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave. and Lab Theatre, 225 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-327-7464 or wittenberg.edu
Oct. 28-31, 2021: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Wright State University
3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp
In addition to embracing the classics, Wright State University has a professional-caliber musical theater department ranking among the best programs of its kind in the Midwest.
Sept. 23-Oct. 3, 2021: “Lend Me a Tenor”
Oct. 29-Nov. 14, 2021: “Mamma Mia!”
Nov. 19-Dec. 5, 2021: “Circle Mirror Transformation”
Feb. 3-13, 2022: “Sweat”
Feb. 18-27, 2022: “The Gondoliers”
Mar. 18-Apr. 3, 2022: “Sweet Charity”
COMMUNITY
Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn
23. E. Main St., Fairborn
937-878-3353 or actorstheatrefairborn.org
Established in 1921, Actor’s Theatre has rebounded following a lengthy hiatus.
TBA
Beavercreek Community Theatre
3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek
937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org
Beavercreek Community Theatre continues to divide its programming between traditional and edgier tastes.
Oct. 22-31, 2021: “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”
Dec. 3-12, 2021: “A Winnie The Pooh Christmas Tail”
Jan. 28-Feb. 6, 2022: “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”
Mar. 4-13, 2022: “The Surprising Tale of the Three Little Pigs”
Apr. 22-May 1, 2022: “There Should Be Roses”
June 17-26, 2022: “Something Rotten!”
Brookville Community Theatre
770 Arlington Road, Brookville
937-833-6790 or brookvillecommunitytheatre.com
Brookville Community Theatre specializes in intimate and large-scale shows equally well while appealing to fans of such diverse voices as Oscar Wilde, Stephen Sondheim and Neil Simon.
Through Sept. 19, 2021: “Blithe Spirit”
Nov. 11-21, 2021: “Christmas Dreams”
Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg
Memorial Auditorium, 540 E. Park Ave., Miamisburg
937-388-4814 or cpamburg.com
CPAM is dedicated to promoting to area youth the appreciation of the performing arts through education, practice and performance.
TBA
Dayton Playhouse
1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.org
For over 60 years, the Dayton Playhouse has dedicated itself to entertaining theatergoers of all ages with classic and contemporary works.
Sept. 17-26, 2021: “American Son”
Nov. 5-14, 2021: “The Great Gatsby”
Jan. 14-30, 2022: “Into the Woods”
Mar. 4-13, 2022: “August: Osage County”
Apr. 29-May 15, 2022: “Hello, Dolly!”
Dayton Theatre Guild
430 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org
Celebrating 75 years, Dayton Theatre Guild seeks to produce eclectic plays that surprise and provoke in order to provide cultural growth.
Oct. 8-24, 2021: “Women in Jeopardy”
Dec. 3-19, 2021: “The Road to Mecca”
Feb. 4-20, 2022: “The Norwegians”
Mar. 25-Apr. 10, 2022: “The Price”
May 27-June 12, 2022: “The Old Man and the Old Moon”
INNOVAtheatre
Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Dedicated to innovation through inclusion, INNOVAtheatre embraces diversity in its quest to provide unique theatrical experiences.
Sept. 23-26, 2021: “Tuck Everlasting”
Jan. 13-16, 2022: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Mar. 3-6, 2022: “Little Women”
May 5-8, 2022: “Into the Woods”
June 2-5, 2022: “Considering Matthew Shepard”
Lebanon Theatre Company
10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon
513-228-0932 or ltcplays.com
Lebanon Theatre Company aspires to produce works “evoking emotion and wonder” for theatergoers.
Nov. 12-13, 2021: “All Together Now!”
Dec. 3-12, 2021: “Winter Wonderettes”
Middletown Lyric Theatre
1530 Central Ave., Middletown
513-425-7140 or middletownlyric.org
Sept. 17-18, 2021: “8 Track: The Sounds of the 70s”
Oct. 23, 2021: “Spooktacular Drag Fundraiser”
Dec. 10-12, 2021: “The Butterfingers Angel”
Springboro Community Theatre
Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro
888-262-3792 or borotheatre.org
Springboro Community Theatre’s mission is to “promote the ongoing appreciation of live theatre by providing teaching, acting and audience opportunities.”
Through Sept. 19, 2021: “Puffs”
Nov. 5-14, 2021: “The Wedding Singer”
Jan. 7-16, 2022: “Miss Nelson Is Missing”
Mar. 4-13, 2022: “The Mousetrap”
Apr. 29-May 8, 2022: “The Drowsy Chaperone”
June 17-26, 2022: “Disney’s Descendants The Musical”
Town Hall Theatre
27 N. Main St., Centerville
937-433-8957 or washingtontwp.org
Town Hall Theatre provides an assortment of familiar titles including junior versions of many musical hits.
TBA
Troy Civic Theatre
Barn in the Park, Adams St., Troy
937-339-7700 or troycivictheatre.com
For over 50 years, Troy Civic Theatre has offered family-friendly entertainment.
Sept. 24-Oct. 3, 2021: “Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got The Will?”
Nov. 12-21, 2021: “The Tin Woman”
Mar. 4-12, 2022: “Farce of Habit”
May 6-15, 2022: “Bonnie and Clyde”
Undercroft Players
Basement of First Lutheran Church, 138 W. First St., Dayton
Undercroft Players strives to give theatergoers quality productions at an affordable price.
TBA: “A Thirties Affair”
TBA: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”
Xenia Area Community Theater
45 E. Second St., Xenia
937-372-0516 or www.xeniaact.org
Xenia Area Community Theatre’s programming embraces classic comedies and dramas as well as original works.
Oct. 1-10, 2021: “Sylvia”
Nov. 5-14, 2021: “Rabbit Hole”
Dec. 3-12, 2021: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
Feb. 11-20, 2022: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged”
Apr. 1-10, 2022: “These Shining Lives”
May 6-15, 2022: “May 4th Voices”
Yellow Springs Theater Company
937-708-1255 or ystheater.org
Yellow Springs Theater Company, devoted to new and classic works, believes theater can “enrich the soul, challenge the mind, and expand the heart of the diverse community in which it serves.”
TBA
Young at Heart Players
Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
937-654-0400 or youngatheartplayers.com
Young at Heart Players is primarily devoted to themes such as connection and ageism in an attempt to enhance communication, creativity and socialization in the lives of senior adults.
TBA
