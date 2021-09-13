Stage shows step out this season

Equally noteworthy is INNOVAtheatre’s regional premiere of “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a three-part oratorio incorporating a variety of musical styles to tell a story weaving passages from Shepard’s personal journal, interviews and writings from his parents Judy and Dennis Shepard, newspaper reports and more.

Regarding health and safety measures, it’s important to note The Nerve is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours in order to attend their productions in addition to requiring masks. Be sure to check each organization’s websites for COVID guidelines as the season progresses.

Caption "Hamilton: An American Musical" will have its local premiere Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live. FILE Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS

THEATER

PROFESSIONAL

Dayton Live

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Dayton Live, which operates the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, Loft Theatre and PNC Arts Annex, presents hundreds of professional performances annually for all ages, most notably its popular Broadway Series which brings national tours to town direct from New York.

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series

Nov. 23-28, 2021: “Cats”

Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022: “Hamilton”

Mar. 8-13, 2022: “Dear Evan Hansen”

Apr. 6-10, 2022: “Come From Away”

May 31-June 5, 2022: “Mean Girls”

June 21-26, 2022: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Aug. 2-7, 2022: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions

Sept. 26, 2021: “An Evening with C.S. Lewis”

Oct. 15-17, 2021: “STOMP”

Oct. 27, 2021: “Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles”

Nov. 9, 2021: “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody”

Dec. 20-26, 2021: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

Mar. 10, 2022: “Drum Tao”

Mar. 23, 2022: “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats”

Mar. 25, 2022: “Dailey & Vincent”

May 6, 2022: “Black Violin”

National Geographic Live! Series

Feb. 20-21, 2022: “Kara Cooney: When Women Ruled the World”

Mar. 13-14, 2022: “Andy Mann: From Summit to Sea”

Apr. 24-25, 2022: “Ronan Donovan: Social by Nature”

Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series

Jan. 7. 2022: “Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin II”

Feb. 4, 2022: “Classic Albums Live Performs Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle”

Apr. 21, 2022: “The Red Hot Chilli Pipers”

Apr. 30, 2022: “Classic Albums Live Performs AC/DC: Back in Black”

Dayton Children’s Family Series

Nov. 6, 2021: “Grimmz Fairy Tales”

Nov. 7, 2021: “Sensory-Friendly: Grimmz Fairy Tales”

Dec. 3, 2021: “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”

Feb. 2, 2022: “Dinosaur World Live”

Mar. 5, 2022: “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

Mar. 6, 2022: “Sensory-Friendly: Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

Mar. 16, 2022: “The Peking Acrobats”

May 3, 2022: “Madagascar The Musical”

Discovery Series

TBA

Human Race Theatre Company

Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org

The Human Race Theatre Company is Dayton’s only professional regional theater and has particularly championed many new plays and musicals. Universal storytelling is a key component in its programming as the organization attempts to produce shows that touches emotions and reminds audiences “why we are here.”

Oct. 21-Nov. 7, 2021: “Airness”

Dec. 2-19, 2021: “Who’s Holiday!”

Feb. 17-Mar. 6, 2022: “Everything That’s Beautiful”

Caption Charity Farrell stars as Sally Bowles in Dare to Defy's production of "Cabaret" Oct. 13-16 in the PNC Arts Annex. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dare to Defy Productions

PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or dare2defy.org

Dare to Defy Productions thrives from an ambitious mindset balancing recognizable and relatively unknown contemporary musicals.

Oct. 13-16, 2021: “Cabaret”

Jan. 19-22, 2022: “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World”

Mar. 2022: “Company”

May 2022: “Something Rotten!”

La Comedia Dinner Theatre

765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

La Comedia Dinner Theatre has established a long tradition of quality productions featuring New York and local talent. Food choices include certain dishes representing the “flavor” of the show.

Through Sept. 19, 2021: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

Sept. 23-Oct. 31, 2021: “Footloose”

Nov. 4-Dec. 30, 2021: “A Christmas Story: The Musical”

Caption The Nerve presents "The Dream of the Burning Boy" Oct. 20-31, 2021 at the PNC Arts Annex. CONTRIBUTED Credit: KNACK PHOTO + VIDEO Credit: KNACK PHOTO + VIDEO

The Nerve

PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or nervetheatre.org

The Nerve describes itself as a “risk-taking theatre company, telling unfiltered stories in immersive spaces.” The troupe stages fresh new works from some of today’s most widely regarded and promising playwrights.

Oct. 20-31, 2021: “The Dream of the Burning Boy”

Dec. 8-19, 2021: “Friend Art”

May 18-29, 2022: “Puffs”

Caption Sirius/XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky’s “Big Fat Broadway Show" will be presented Feb. 19, 2022 at Clark State Performing Arts Center. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Springfield Arts Council

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or springfieldartscouncil.org

Springfield Arts Council delivers national tours and concerts annually while also promoting community-building through the performing arts.

Dec. 11, 2021: Christmas with The Celts

Jan. 22, 2022: Masters of Soul

Feb. 19, 2022: “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show”

Apr. 22, 2022: “MJ Live! Michael Jackson Tribute Concert”

Caption (left to right) Andrew Levitt (a.k.a. Nina West), Niki Metcalf and Toneisha Harris will lead the new national tour of "Hairspray," which will stop in Springfield on Dec. 14. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Clark State Performing Arts Center Series

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events

Oct. 2, 2021: “Waitress”

Oct. 7, 2021: Diamond Rio

Oct. 9 and Nov. 20, 2021: “A Night of Comedy at the Turner Studio Theatre”

Oct. 29-Nov. 7, 2021: “Red Herring”

Dec. 14, 2021: “Hairspray”

Dec. 20, 2021: “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – 2021”

Feb. 10, 2022: Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman

Feb. 26, 2022: Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar

Mar. 1, 2022: “Aquila Theatre Company of London – The Great Gatsby”

Mar. 9, 2022: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Mar. 26, 2022: The Ten Tenors – Love Is in the Air

Apr. 8-10, 2022: “Something Rotten!”

Apr. 30, 2022: The British Invasion – Live on Stage

Sorg Opera House

Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

sorgoperahouse.org

Oct. 2, 2021: Michael Griffin – America’s Escape Hero

COLLEGIATE

Cedarville University

251 N. Main St., Stevens Student Center, Cedarville

937-766-7700 or cedarville.edu/ticketinfo

Cedarville University’s theater component adheres to programming that educates and entertains with a spiritual focus while exploring deeper themes.

Sept. 30-Oct. 10, 2021: “Anne of Green Gables”

Feb. 3-13, 2022: “Meet Me in St. Louis”

Mar. 31-Apr. 10, 2022: “The Beams Are Creaking”

Clark State College

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/theatre_arts.php

Clark State College’s theater arts program presents varied works from classics to modern pieces as well as original scripts.

Oct. 29-Nov. 7, 2021: “Red Herring”

Apr. 8-10, 2022: “Something Rotten!”

Miami University

119 Center for Performing Arts, Oxford

513-529-3200 or miamioh.edu

Miami University’s theater program prides itself on diverse, thought-provoking works that “inspire a world of possibilities.”

Oct.15, 2021: “R.U.R.” (Rossum’s Universal Robots)

Nov. 11-14, 2021: Miami University Fringe Festival

Mar. 9-13, 2022: “The Thanksgiving Play”

Apr. 20-24, 2022: “Head Over Heels”

Caption Sinclair Community College presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of faith and friendship based on the beloved 1965 Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV special of the same name, Dec. 2-5 in Blair Hall Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Sinclair Community College

444 W. Third St., Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Dayton

937-512-2808 or sinclair.edu/tickets

Sinclair Theatre continues to balance well-known titles with a few unknown works waiting to be discovered.

Oct. 8-16, 2021: “She Kills Monsters”

Dec. 2-5, 2021: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

University of Dayton

300 College Park, Dayton

937-229-2545 or udaytontickets.com

University of Dayton’s theater program embraces a collaborative, educational and community-driven perspective with an emphasis on devised projects and original works.

Oct. 20-23, 2021: “Laced”

Fall TBA: “Through the Looking Glass, And What You Found There”

Apr. 8-9, 2022: “The Sound of Music”

Wittenberg University

Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave. and Lab Theatre, 225 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-327-7464 or wittenberg.edu

Oct. 28-31, 2021: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Caption Local arts and entertainment organizations across the region, including Wright State University's Creative Arts Center, raised awareness about their industry’s financial plight on Red Alert Day of Action on Tuesday, Sept. 1. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Wright State University

3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp

In addition to embracing the classics, Wright State University has a professional-caliber musical theater department ranking among the best programs of its kind in the Midwest.

Sept. 23-Oct. 3, 2021: “Lend Me a Tenor”

Oct. 29-Nov. 14, 2021: “Mamma Mia!”

Nov. 19-Dec. 5, 2021: “Circle Mirror Transformation”

Feb. 3-13, 2022: “Sweat”

Feb. 18-27, 2022: “The Gondoliers”

Mar. 18-Apr. 3, 2022: “Sweet Charity”

COMMUNITY

Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn

23. E. Main St., Fairborn

937-878-3353 or actorstheatrefairborn.org

Established in 1921, Actor’s Theatre has rebounded following a lengthy hiatus.

TBA

Beavercreek Community Theatre

3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org

Beavercreek Community Theatre continues to divide its programming between traditional and edgier tastes.

Oct. 22-31, 2021: “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”

Dec. 3-12, 2021: “A Winnie The Pooh Christmas Tail”

Jan. 28-Feb. 6, 2022: “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

Mar. 4-13, 2022: “The Surprising Tale of the Three Little Pigs”

Apr. 22-May 1, 2022: “There Should Be Roses”

June 17-26, 2022: “Something Rotten!”

Brookville Community Theatre

770 Arlington Road, Brookville

937-833-6790 or brookvillecommunitytheatre.com

Brookville Community Theatre specializes in intimate and large-scale shows equally well while appealing to fans of such diverse voices as Oscar Wilde, Stephen Sondheim and Neil Simon.

Through Sept. 19, 2021: “Blithe Spirit”

Nov. 11-21, 2021: “Christmas Dreams”

Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Memorial Auditorium, 540 E. Park Ave., Miamisburg

937-388-4814 or cpamburg.com

CPAM is dedicated to promoting to area youth the appreciation of the performing arts through education, practice and performance.

TBA

Caption (left to right) Teresa Lynn, Robert Brumberg, Nathan Evans and Franklin Johnson appear in Dayton Playhouse's production of "American Son" Sept. 17-26. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Playhouse

1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.org

For over 60 years, the Dayton Playhouse has dedicated itself to entertaining theatergoers of all ages with classic and contemporary works.

Sept. 17-26, 2021: “American Son”

Nov. 5-14, 2021: “The Great Gatsby”

Jan. 14-30, 2022: “Into the Woods”

Mar. 4-13, 2022: “August: Osage County”

Apr. 29-May 15, 2022: “Hello, Dolly!”

Dayton Theatre Guild

430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

Celebrating 75 years, Dayton Theatre Guild seeks to produce eclectic plays that surprise and provoke in order to provide cultural growth.

Oct. 8-24, 2021: “Women in Jeopardy”

Dec. 3-19, 2021: “The Road to Mecca”

Feb. 4-20, 2022: “The Norwegians”

Mar. 25-Apr. 10, 2022: “The Price”

May 27-June 12, 2022: “The Old Man and the Old Moon”

Caption INNOVAtheatre presents the regional premiere of the musical "Tuck Everlasting," directed and choreographed by Aaron Washington, Sept. 23-26 at Sorg Opera House. CONTRIBUTED Credit: RICHARD LEE WALDECK Credit: RICHARD LEE WALDECK

INNOVAtheatre

Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

innovatheatre.com

Dedicated to innovation through inclusion, INNOVAtheatre embraces diversity in its quest to provide unique theatrical experiences.

Sept. 23-26, 2021: “Tuck Everlasting”

Jan. 13-16, 2022: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Mar. 3-6, 2022: “Little Women”

May 5-8, 2022: “Into the Woods”

June 2-5, 2022: “Considering Matthew Shepard”

Lebanon Theatre Company

10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon

513-228-0932 or ltcplays.com

Lebanon Theatre Company aspires to produce works “evoking emotion and wonder” for theatergoers.

Nov. 12-13, 2021: “All Together Now!”

Dec. 3-12, 2021: “Winter Wonderettes”

Middletown Lyric Theatre

1530 Central Ave., Middletown

513-425-7140 or middletownlyric.org

Sept. 17-18, 2021: “8 Track: The Sounds of the 70s”

Oct. 23, 2021: “Spooktacular Drag Fundraiser”

Dec. 10-12, 2021: “The Butterfingers Angel”

Springboro Community Theatre

Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

888-262-3792 or borotheatre.org

Springboro Community Theatre’s mission is to “promote the ongoing appreciation of live theatre by providing teaching, acting and audience opportunities.”

Through Sept. 19, 2021: “Puffs”

Nov. 5-14, 2021: “The Wedding Singer”

Jan. 7-16, 2022: “Miss Nelson Is Missing”

Mar. 4-13, 2022: “The Mousetrap”

Apr. 29-May 8, 2022: “The Drowsy Chaperone”

June 17-26, 2022: “Disney’s Descendants The Musical”

Town Hall Theatre

27 N. Main St., Centerville

937-433-8957 or washingtontwp.org

Town Hall Theatre provides an assortment of familiar titles including junior versions of many musical hits.

TBA

Troy Civic Theatre

Barn in the Park, Adams St., Troy

937-339-7700 or troycivictheatre.com

For over 50 years, Troy Civic Theatre has offered family-friendly entertainment.

Sept. 24-Oct. 3, 2021: “Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got The Will?”

Nov. 12-21, 2021: “The Tin Woman”

Mar. 4-12, 2022: “Farce of Habit”

May 6-15, 2022: “Bonnie and Clyde”

Undercroft Players

Basement of First Lutheran Church, 138 W. First St., Dayton

undercroftplayers.com

Undercroft Players strives to give theatergoers quality productions at an affordable price.

TBA: “A Thirties Affair”

TBA: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”

Xenia Area Community Theater

45 E. Second St., Xenia

937-372-0516 or www.xeniaact.org

Xenia Area Community Theatre’s programming embraces classic comedies and dramas as well as original works.

Oct. 1-10, 2021: “Sylvia”

Nov. 5-14, 2021: “Rabbit Hole”

Dec. 3-12, 2021: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Feb. 11-20, 2022: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged”

Apr. 1-10, 2022: “These Shining Lives”

May 6-15, 2022: “May 4th Voices”

Yellow Springs Theater Company

937-708-1255 or ystheater.org

Yellow Springs Theater Company, devoted to new and classic works, believes theater can “enrich the soul, challenge the mind, and expand the heart of the diverse community in which it serves.”

TBA

Young at Heart Players

Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

937-654-0400 or youngatheartplayers.com

Young at Heart Players is primarily devoted to themes such as connection and ageism in an attempt to enhance communication, creativity and socialization in the lives of senior adults.

TBA

FALL ARTS PREVIEW

The fall arts season is about to get underway. Throughout September, we will bring you season schedules and highlights for performing arts groups throughout the region.

Today: Theater

Sept. 19: Music

Sept. 26: Dance