SWEET NEWS: Chocolate-filled beignets now available at Dayton-area Popeyes chicken restaurants

This week’s full rollout of Popeyes Chocolate Beignets generated considerable buzz among chocolate enthusiasts nationwide, and the classic New Orleans-style pastry has arrived at all Dayton-area Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants.
Pat Gilligan, the franchise owner of Popeyes’ southwest Ohio restaurants, confirmed that all of his Dayton-area locations are now offering the chocolate beignets, which are stuffed with melted Hershey’s chocolate and covered in powdered sugar. Their recommended price is $1.99 for a three-piece order and $7.49 for a 12-piece order.
Popeyes officials said the nationwide release is a direct result of the popularity of the beignets during the product’s test-marketing phase, although the dessert is being added to the menu only for a limited time.
“Being a brand from New Orleans, Popeyes knows a thing or two about beignets,” Popeyes officials said in a release.
Popeyes is a part of the Canadian-American fast-food restaurant holding company Restaurant Brands International, which also owns the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains.