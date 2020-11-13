Tank’s Bar & Grill plans to expand hours, add dinner service next week

The owner of Tank’s Bar & Grill in Dayton says she is moving ahead with plans to expand the restaurant’s hours and add dinner service next week starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after serving breakfast and lunch only since reopening her dining room in August.
Owner Debra Tankersley said her plans are contingent upon Gov. Mike DeWine continuing to allow restaurants to remain open for dine-in service. DeWine said Wednesday that he will re-assess Ohio’s COVID-19 numbers, which have been spiraling upward this week across the state and across the country, next week to determine whether he will take preventive actions that could include shutting down bars and restaurants' dine-in service.
“We of course would comply,” Tankersley said. “It stinks — we are doing everything right but face possible shutdown.”
If there is no shutdown ordered, the popular Dayton pub at 2033 Wayne Ave. will stay open until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday starting next week. It currently closes at 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Sunday hours will remain 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday.
For updates, check out the Tank’s Bar & Grill Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TanksBarandGrill or its web site at TanksBarAndGrill.com.