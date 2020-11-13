Tank’s Bar & Grill plans to expand hours, add dinner service next week

Owner Debra Tankersley said her plans are contingent upon Gov. Mike DeWine continuing to allow restaurants to remain open for dine-in service. DeWine said Wednesday that he will re-assess Ohio’s COVID-19 numbers, which have been spiraling upward this week across the state and across the country, next week to determine whether he will take preventive actions that could include shutting down bars and restaurants' dine-in service.

“We of course would comply,” Tankersley said. “It stinks — we are doing everything right but face possible shutdown.”