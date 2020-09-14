‘Tap into expertise and energy’ during Dayton Startup Week 2020

On Sept. 21 - 22 local speakers will offer advice for various industries. The speakers are:

• Marty Grunder, founder of Grunder Landscaping

• Kala Gibson, executive vice president & head of business banking at Fifth Third Bank and board chair of MORTAR

• Jerricha Hoskins, founder of the million-dollar haircare line Arcani Coil Care

Explore Inaugural Dayton Black Restaurant Week launches next week

• Robin Gentry-McGee, the Functional Formularies founder who recently sold her medtech company

• Erica McGeady, founder of EricaFitLove and trainer on “The Biggest Loser”

• Lance Juhas, chief operating officer of Piada

• Stephen Hightower, founder of Hightowers Petroleum Co.: one of the country’s largest fuel suppliers

Dayton Startup Week 2020 will be held virtually Sept. 21-25. This scene was photographed at last years event. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

During the event Sept. 23 -25, sessions will be held on the search for funding and customers in a variety of businesses. Topics and speakers include:

• in Health / Beauty / Wellness: “Holistic Branding: How to Stand Out in a Crowded Marketplace”

• in Medtech: “Don’t Tell Me, Show Me: 12 Months of MedTech Deals”

• in Food & Beverage: “The Rapid Fired, Hot Head Story” by founder Ray Wiley

• in Defense: “A Look Forward at U.S. Air Force Research and Development Priorities” by Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, Air Force Research Laboratory commander.

• in Materials & Manufacturing: “The State of Manufacturing in Ohio” by Glenn Richardson of JobsOhio.

Monday evening will wrap up with a social event featuring two local businesses. Snag your signature Startup Week cocktail from new avant-garde bar Tender Mercy and play Dayton startup trivia hosted by Liftoff Entertainment.

Tuesday evening will feature the annual Early Risers: Startup Week Pitch Competition. Ten startups across both tech and main street categories will compete for cash prizes. https://bit.ly/StartupWeekPitchApp2020

Dayton Startup Week 2020 will be held virtually Sept. 21-25. This scene was photographed at last years event. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Throughout the evening, Launch Dayton will also present the first Launch Dayton Startup Storytelling Night in collaboration with LORE. Founders Anthony Head of The Chicken Spot and Vaniti Bryd of Baba Love Organics will take the virtual stage between pitches to share their launch stories.

This year, Startup Week Dayton will also broadcast 30-second pre-recorded elevator pitches from attendees between sessions. Attendees can submit a 30-second recording introducing themselves and their business and sharing a need. Launch Dayton will share recordings to connect attendees to the community to help attendees move their companies forward. Submit here: https://bit.ly/ElevatorPitchDSW

More information and a full schedule for Startup Week Dayton 2020 can be found here.