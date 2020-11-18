THANKSGIVING DAY DINING: Dayton-area restaurants open and serving holiday meals on Thanksgiving Day

For families throughout the country, Thanksgiving Day is going to look a bit different this year. Now that larger gatherings are limited due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the typical Thanksgiving Day celebration that centers around bringing large groups of people together may not be possible in 2020.
But this could finally be the year when you can step away from the turkey baster and settle into a meal at or from a local restaurant that doesn’t require hours of careful preparation.
Here is a partial list of restaurants that are open and serving a special Thanksgiving-themed meal on the holiday itself, Thursday Nov. 26.
The list is not complete, and you may want to call your favorite restaurant now to find out their plans. Some restaurants are already completely booked with reservations, but may put you on a standby list in case of cancellations.
🦃 Bob Evans Restaurants
All Bob Evans locations will be open until 7 p.m. on the holiday. Guests can order from the full breakfast menu until 11 a.m., then a limited breakfast menu and special Thanksgiving meal, which includes a choice of entrée, three sides, bread and a slice of pie for $14.99. There will also be a premium option available, including both ham and turkey, for $16.99. A special kids version will also be available for $6.99.
WHERE: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in and carryout
COST: $14.99 (traditional turkey dinner and sides), $16.99 (includes ham and turkey)
MORE INFO: Website
🦃Carvers Steaks & Chops
Traditional Turkey Dinner Served with trimmings of cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, choice of soup or salad, baked bread and pumpkin pie. Other entree options include Carvers Prime Rib or Grilled Ham Steak. The restaurant will also be serving their regular dinner menu all night long.
WHERE: 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725), Washington Twp.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
COST: $26 to $30, depending on entree choice
INFO/RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required; call (937) 433-7099.
🦃 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
The special Thanksgiving Day menu includes a choice of Mixed Herb-Roasted Turkey accompanied by traditional holiday trimmings, including Green Beans and Onions, family-style Mashed Potatoes and seasonal desserts such as Harvest New York Cheesecake. Children will be served a special three-course menu for $23. Beyond turkey, Fleming’s will also be offering their three course meal with Filet Mignon or Prime Bone-In Ribeye. The full menu will also be available.
WHERE: 4432 Walnut St. at The Greene Town Center, Beavercreek
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
COST: Starting at $45 per adult, $23 for children
RESERVATIONS/INFO: Website or (937) 320-9548.
🦃Florentine Restaurant
The historic Florentine restaurant in Germantown is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet that includes roasted turkey or ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn pudding, sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, a roll with butter and seasonal pie. Beverages are not included in the buffet price.
WHERE: 21 W. Market St., Germantown
WHEN: Buffet: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COST: $24.99/ adults $10.99/ kids 8 & under
INFO/RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required. Call (937) 855-7759.
🦃Rob’s Restaurant
Rob’s is once again serving up a Thanksgiving buffet with some additional regular favorites. The Thanksgiving fare includes turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrots, corn, dressing and fish, in addition to the regular buffet of fried chicken, pizza, mac 'n cheese, a dessert bar and more.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: 705 Arlington Road, Brookville
COST: Buffet is $12.99 per person
INFO/RESERVATIONS: Call (937) 833-3310 to make a reservation.
