THAT WAS FAST: New restaurant to fill former Geez Grill & Pub space on Far Hills

The former Geez Grill & Pub space at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. didn’t sit vacant for long.
Less than a month after Geez Grill’s owners closed the restaurant in order to move a couple of blocks south along Far Hills Avenue, the space it occupied for 24 years was leased to the owner of Thai Kitchen on Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp., who intends to open a second restaurant called Thai Table Restaurant and Bar in the coming months.
A lease has been signed and renovations are underway, the restaurant’s founder, Suwapat “Sue” Whitted said Tuesday.
Whitted has operated Thai Kitchen at 8971 Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall for 15 years. She told this news outlet she has been looking for a spot for a second location and believes the former Geez space, with plenty of residential neighborhoods surrounding it, is a great fit.
“Thai cuisine is becoming more popular in the Dayton area, and I want to explore some new ideas,” Whitted said.
Thai Table Restaurant and Bar will have a slightly more upscale menu than other local Thai restaurants, the restaurant owner said.
The restaurant will employ about 15 and could open as soon as December or January, Whitted said.
Whitted’s Thai Kitchen restaurant on Kingsridge Drive is currently open for carryout and delivery only. Plans call for reopening the dining room within the next few weeks, and for adding some Mexican dishes alongside the Thai menu items, Whitted said.
Three Thai restaurants have opened in south Dayton and Kettering in the last year: Massaman Thai Cuisine on Shroyer Road in Dayton’s Patterson Park neighborhood, Singha Thai in the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering and Thai Street Noodles on Bigger Road in south Kettering.
Geez Grill & Pub opened its new location at 6061 Far Hills Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center last week.