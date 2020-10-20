THAT WAS FAST: New restaurant to fill former Geez Grill & Pub space on Far Hills

Thai Table Restaurant and Bar will have a slightly more upscale menu than other local Thai restaurants, the restaurant owner said.

The restaurant will employ about 15 and could open as soon as December or January, Whitted said.

Whitted’s Thai Kitchen restaurant on Kingsridge Drive is currently open for carryout and delivery only. Plans call for reopening the dining room within the next few weeks, and for adding some Mexican dishes alongside the Thai menu items, Whitted said.

Three Thai restaurants have opened in south Dayton and Kettering in the last year: Massaman Thai Cuisine on Shroyer Road in Dayton’s Patterson Park neighborhood, Singha Thai in the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering and Thai Street Noodles on Bigger Road in south Kettering.

Geez Grill & Pub opened its new location at 6061 Far Hills Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center last week.