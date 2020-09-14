The best gyro spots to satisfy your Greek cravings

Gigi’s Gyro ($5.99) is a thin-sliced beef and lamb served on warm pita bread, topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki. Make it a combo with a soft drink (add $1.49) rice or fries (add $1.99) or a Greek Salad or Gigi’s Fries (add $2.99).

Gyro Delight is located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza in Sugarcreek Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Gyro Delight

6008 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

(937) 310-1888 or www.gyrodelight.com

Their original gyro ($7.95) is topped with tomatoes and onions or upgrade to the original gyro supreme ($9.95) topped with feta cheese, chopped banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers served with tzatziki sauce.

Gyro Palace has opened its second location on Brown Street near University of Dayton.

Gyro Palace

57 S. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

(937) 436-2770 or www.thegyropalace.com

Opt for the Original Gyro Supreme topped with feta cheese, chopped banana peppers, cucumbers served with tzatziki sauce on an open face pita ($7.99). All Platters include pepperoncini, olives, and Feta for $2, French fries or rice for $3; Greek fries, onion rings, Greek salad or seasoned curly fries add $1.

Olive Mediterranean Grill is now open 7 days a week in downtown Dayton. Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

Olive Mediterranean Grill

44 W. Third St., Dayton

(937) 221-8399 or olivedayton.com

This downtown eatery has a Gyro wrap for $7 and an excelled chicken shawarma wrap as well. All wraps come with lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. Everything is well-made and served up quickly, and it’s affordable.

A Greek Hot Plate (for one), is a gyro made from beef/lamb, chicken breast and pork. Pita bread, with tzatziki sauce (background) is served with the meal. This sells for $9.50 at Tickets Pub and Eatery. Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey

Tickets Pub & Eatery

7 W. Main St., Fairborn

(937) 878-9022 or www.ticketspub.com

This downtown Fairborn staple is a restaurant with a menu of Greek specialty foods alongside a full menu of other American dishes.

You could go with a gyro or opt for a Greek Cold Plate (feta cheese, greek peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers served with pita bread and tzatziki sauce. A small serves one as an entree or two or three as an appetizer and a large serves two as an entree or two to four as an appetizer.

The Greek Hot plate features Gyro, Souvlaki, and Charbroiled Chicken Breast served with Feta cheese, greek peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pita bread and tzatziki sauce, available in servings for one or two.

