The best gyro spots to satisfy your Greek cravings

If you weren’t able to make it to pick up Greek food last weekend at the Greek Church during Dayton Greek Festival’s Greek Fest Express, there are several good local spots with solid, tasty gyros waiting for you.
A well-made gyro is enormously satisfying, and this list of spots to grab one will not disappoint.
Gigi’s Gyros
1238 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
937-530-8241 or www.facebook.com/gigisgyros
Gigi’s Gyro ($5.99) is a thin-sliced beef and lamb served on warm pita bread, topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki. Make it a combo with a soft drink (add $1.49) rice or fries (add $1.99) or a Greek Salad or Gigi’s Fries (add $2.99).
Gyro Delight
6008 Wilmington Pike, Centerville
(937) 310-1888 or www.gyrodelight.com
Their original gyro ($7.95) is topped with tomatoes and onions or upgrade to the original gyro supreme ($9.95) topped with feta cheese, chopped banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers served with tzatziki sauce.
Gyro Palace
57 S. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
(937) 436-2770 or www.thegyropalace.com
Opt for the Original Gyro Supreme topped with feta cheese, chopped banana peppers, cucumbers served with tzatziki sauce on an open face pita ($7.99). All Platters include pepperoncini, olives, and Feta for $2, French fries or rice for $3; Greek fries, onion rings, Greek salad or seasoned curly fries add $1.
Credit: Amelia Robinson
Olive Mediterranean Grill
44 W. Third St., Dayton
(937) 221-8399 or olivedayton.com
This downtown eatery has a Gyro wrap for $7 and an excelled chicken shawarma wrap as well. All wraps come with lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. Everything is well-made and served up quickly, and it’s affordable.
Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey
Tickets Pub & Eatery
7 W. Main St., Fairborn
(937) 878-9022 or www.ticketspub.com
This downtown Fairborn staple is a restaurant with a menu of Greek specialty foods alongside a full menu of other American dishes.
You could go with a gyro or opt for a Greek Cold Plate (feta cheese, greek peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers served with pita bread and tzatziki sauce. A small serves one as an entree or two or three as an appetizer and a large serves two as an entree or two to four as an appetizer.
The Greek Hot plate features Gyro, Souvlaki, and Charbroiled Chicken Breast served with Feta cheese, greek peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pita bread and tzatziki sauce, available in servings for one or two.
