The Contemporary Dayton’s virtual art auction to open for bids today

The Contemporary Dayton (The Co, formerly The Dayton Visual Arts Center) presented its 25th Annual Art Auction & Party on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the David H. Ponitz Center at Sinclair Community College. Event proceeds support exhibitions, public programs, and artist opportunities throughout the year. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED
Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do | Aug 14, 2020
By Lisa Powell

The Contemporary Dayton’s 26th Annual Art Auction — one of its biggest fundraisers — has gone virtual this year. The five-day event begins today, with bidding opening this evening.

The event will be held Aug. 26 -30, with the auction on livestream at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. There is no cost to participate. Online bidding opens exclusively at 5:30 p.m. today, Aug. 26, at thecontemporarydayton.org. Bidding will close on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m.

“While we will miss the liveliness of the typical auction party, we are thankful to be hosting virtually and keeping our community members safe during this time,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Co.

More than 100 artworks, including a piece by Mike Elsass, will be part of The Contemporary Dayton’s 26th Annual Art Auction .
More than 100 works of art including paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry and sculpture in ceramic, wood, glass, and bronze created by artists from the Miami Valley will be available for online bidding and the live auction livestream. Prices start at $60.

“The Contemporary Dayton Art Auction is one way in which we showcase, promote and celebrate the vast talent of our region’s numerous artists. This much-anticipated event draws tastemakers, young professionals, community leaders, and philanthropic donors who truly believe art elevates our daily lives,” Buttacavoli said.

Among the artists represented in the 2020 Art Auction include some of the region’s most notable, including Dave Ackels, Willis “Bing” Davis, John Emery, Katherine Kadish, Mychaelyn Michalec, Andy Snow and Terry Welker.

More than 100 artworks, including a piece by Erin Holscher Almazan, will be part of The Contemporary Dayton’s 26th Annual Art Auction.
Viewing artwork and registration is free but you must register to bid.

Proceeds will provide critical funding to The Co in support of programs for artists and the public that build understanding of and appreciation for the role of art in today’s society.

The Co will also donate 10% of proceeds raised from the art auction to The RubiGirls Scholarship Fund for LGBTQ students and straight allies and the YWCA Dayton’s Stand Against Racism Campaign 2020, both of which are working on the frontlines of social justice and anti-oppression.

More information: Website | Facebook

