The Contemporary Dayton’s virtual art auction to open for bids today

“The Contemporary Dayton Art Auction is one way in which we showcase, promote and celebrate the vast talent of our region’s numerous artists. This much-anticipated event draws tastemakers, young professionals, community leaders, and philanthropic donors who truly believe art elevates our daily lives,” Buttacavoli said.

Among the artists represented in the 2020 Art Auction include some of the region’s most notable, including Dave Ackels, Willis “Bing” Davis, John Emery, Katherine Kadish, Mychaelyn Michalec, Andy Snow and Terry Welker.

More than 100 artworks, including a piece by Erin Holscher Almazan, will be part of The Contemporary Dayton’s 26th Annual Art Auction.

Viewing artwork and registration is free but you must register to bid.

Proceeds will provide critical funding to The Co in support of programs for artists and the public that build understanding of and appreciation for the role of art in today’s society.

The Co will also donate 10% of proceeds raised from the art auction to The RubiGirls Scholarship Fund for LGBTQ students and straight allies and the YWCA Dayton’s Stand Against Racism Campaign 2020, both of which are working on the frontlines of social justice and anti-oppression.

