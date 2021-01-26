The Dublin Pub expands its brunch service and adds new menu items

“Huge and our #1 item from years ago. The ultimate breakfast burrito! Rashers (Irish bacon), scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, home fries, sausage, cheese, wrapped tight with melted cheese on top and covered with sausage gravy 11.99.”

🍴Traditional Irish Breakfast

“Two fried eggs, Irish Rashers (Irish bacon), Bangers (Irish sausage), home fries, sautéed tomatoes and mushrooms, baked beans and sourdough toast. 12.99.”

🍴Breakfast Shepherd’s Pie

“Blend of Irish and American favorites. Scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, sausage gravy, peppers, onions. Topped with melted cheese. 11.99.”

🍴Brunch Crackerbread

“Great to share — A flatbread topped with scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, sausage, and cheese. Cut pizza style. 9.99.”

🍴Three egg platter

“3 Eggs done your way, choice of bacon or sausage, home fries, and sourdough toast. 8.99.”

🍴Corned beef hash

“House made corned beef, peppers, onions, and home fries piled high with an over easy egg on top. 9.99.”

🍴Breakfast Reuben

“We swap out eggs for sauerkraut in our Reuben, but if you still want it just ask. House-made corned beef, swiss cheese, an egg, and thousand island. Served with home fries. 9.99.”

🍴Pretzel egg and cheese sandwich

“Scrambled Eggs, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with home fries. $9.99.”

🍴Biscuits and gravy platter

“Buttermilk biscuits smothered in rich sausage gravy, served with home fries and choice of bacon or sausage. $9.99.”

🍴Candied bacon

“Thick cut maple glazed bacon. 5.99.”

🍴Mighty Steak & Eggs

“6 oz Ribeye cooked to order and served with 2 large eggs, home fries & sourdough toast. 15.99.”

🍴French Toast Platter

“Two slices of French toast, two eggs cooked to order, choice of bacon or sausage, served with home fries. 9.99.”

🍴Chicken and Waffles

“Two hand breaded chicken tenders and a fluffy Belgian waffle served with home fries. 12.99.”

Sides also available on the brunch menu include Dub Pub cheese home fries with or without bacon, candied bacon or sausage, biscuits and gravy home fries, French Toast, Irish Rashers, sautéed tomatoes and mushrooms.