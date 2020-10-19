The Wellington Grille, Harrison’s Restaurant announce reopening plans

“All of our exposure tests have returned with negative results,” and the restaurant was professionally cleaned and disinfected, the Harrison’s management said.

The two independent restaurants have some crossover in family ownership, although no employees are shared between the restaurants.

According to Responsible Restart Ohio protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine to help keep the coronavirus pandemic in check, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”

The “recommended best practices” in such cases call upon a restaurant or bar to “work with the local health department to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing/notifications; once testing is readily available, test all suspected infections or exposures; and following testing, contact the local health department to initiate appropriate care and tracing,” according to the Responsible Restart Ohio document.