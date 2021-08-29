Theatre Guild opens 2021-22 season with ‘Morning’s at Seven’

“Maybe it’s ironic that this play was set to open here last year just a few days after everything got shut down,” Flynn said. “In some ways, we, the citizens of the world, got a chance to go back to the fork. We had time to examine the choices we made and see if they still worked for us. Some did. Some did not. As theater returns, and we sit in darkened spaces as a community sharing a common experience, we are reminded that no amount of social distancing can rob us of that common thread of humanity we all share. The choices we all make affect those around us in seen and unseen ways. That’s the power of the ripple effect.”

Explore New Mexican restaurant opens in Fairborn

“Morning’s at Seven” continues through Sept. 5 at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Act One: 50 minutes; Act Two: 65 minutes. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14-$21. For tickets or more information, call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org. Patrons are advised that masks are required inside the building.

‘IT’S ONLY A PLAY’ IN BEAVERCREEK

Beavercreek Community Theatre presents Terrence McNally’s 1982 comedy “It’s Only a Play” through Sept. 5.

Directed by Debra Kent, the play is set on the opening night of “The Golden Egg.” A lavish party thrown by wealthy producer Julia Budder is filled with a group of kooky Broadway insiders awaiting the reviews.

The cast includes Jim Walker as James Wicker, Melissa Ertsgaard as Julia, Matt Lindsay as Peter Austin, Lynn Vanderpool as Virginia Noyes, Brandon Shockney as Frank Finger, Saul Caplan as Ira Drew and Titus Unger as Gus P. Head.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Tickets are $13-$16. Patrons are advised the show contains adult language and situations. Masks are required as well. For tickets or more information, call 937-429-4737 or visit bctheatre.org.

SINCLAIR ANNOUNCES FALL 2021 LINEUP

Sinclair Community College’s 2021-2022 season, dubbed “Emergence,” will consist of the fall productions of “She Kills Monsters” (Oct. 8-16, directed by Chris Harmon) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (Dec. 2-5, directed by Gina Kleesattel). More titles will be announced at a later date.

CATCH ‘FOLLIES’ ON THE BIG SCREEN

The acclaimed 2017 London/National Theatre production of Stephen Sondheim’s rarely produced 1971 musical “Follies” will be shown Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at Cinemark Dayton South, 195 Mall Woods Dr., West Carrollton.

Featuring a book by Academy Award winner James Goldman (“The Lion in Winter”), the gorgeous, heartbreaking musical, a favorite of yours truly, concerns a reunion of the legendary Weismann Follies girls. While reminiscing, they are haunted by the choices and regrets of the past. The cast of 37 stars Academy Award nominee and four-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton as Sally Durant Plummer, a housewife still infatuated with her former flame.

Sondheim’s marvelous, Tony-winning score includes “Beautiful Girls,” “Broadway Baby,” “The Road You Didn’t Take,” “I’m Still Here,” “Losing My Mind” and the ravishingly operatic “One More Kiss.”

Patrons are advised the show contains some strobe lighting. For tickets or more information, visit cinemark.com.

In related, rarely produced news, the University of Cincinnati – College Conservatory of Music will reportedly present Sondheim’s 1985 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George” in April 2022.

Contact this contributing writer at rflorence2@gmail.com.