THEY'RE BACK: All 9 Marion’s Piazza locations now open for dine-in

The popular Dayton pizza franchise announced this week that all nine of its locations are now open for dine-in, carry-out and curb-side pick-up. A phased reopening of all the Marion’s locations began in May 2020, but a couple restaurants have only recently been able to get the staffing needed to reopen.

“It’s just great to have all the dining rooms open now, and I know the customers are going to be happy at North Dixie because they’ve been banging on the doors to get in,” said Roger Glass, Marion’s Piazza CEO. “So, all the stores will be finally reopened, dining-room wise. So, yeah, we’re excited.”