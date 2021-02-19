THEY'RE BACK: All 9 Marion’s Piazza locations now open for dine-in

Marion’s Piazza fans have reason to celebrate as they can once again dine-in at whichever Marion’s restaurant they love the most.
The popular Dayton pizza franchise announced this week that all nine of its locations are now open for dine-in, carry-out and curb-side pick-up. A phased reopening of all the Marion’s locations began in May 2020, but a couple restaurants have only recently been able to get the staffing needed to reopen.
“It’s just great to have all the dining rooms open now, and I know the customers are going to be happy at North Dixie because they’ve been banging on the doors to get in,” said Roger Glass, Marion’s Piazza CEO. “So, all the stores will be finally reopened, dining-room wise. So, yeah, we’re excited.”
The Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. was the last of the nine to open its doors. It opened earlier this week.
“We got to the finish line, and now we’re still working at half-capacity inside,” Glass said. “So now we have to get to the point where we can — and hopefully that’ll be maybe summer, late summer, hopefully by no later than early fall — where we’ll be able to go back to full capacity in our dining rooms, and things will hopefully get back to a little bit of normality.”