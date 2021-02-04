This ‘Myracle’ of a sizzling, deep-fried cheeseburger is now available in Dayton

“I’ll just get to thinking,” Jones said, “and my stomach will talk to my brain, and I’ll think, ‘Yeah, that might work.’ You got to go with your stomach, because that tells you everything.”

When Myracles first posted on Facebook about its fried burger creation, Jones wrote “Anything is possible at Myracles.”

The restaurant was started by Jones, Jessica Johnson and Danielle Bush, after the three were laid off from their jobs at a local Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar. Myracles serves burgers, sandwiches, wraps, wings, broasted chicken, appetizers, desserts and more.

Myracles' peach cobbler eggrolls. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Jones said, if asked, he makes a few signature breakfast offerings that are not yet on the official menu. One of the few omelets the restaurant has been rolling out is the “Spanish Flower” — made with chorizo, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, pepper Jack cheese and a few delectable, house-made sauces on top.

“This really is, this is really a miracle,” Jones said. “Because we were going to start with a (food) truck first. Then we just happened to see this building and, it was like, we might as well try to take off with this — trying to make miracles.”

The owners are already having conversations about adding a food truck to the business, and plan to focus on egg roll portion of the Myracles menu. Offering both savory and sweet eggrolls, including cheesesteak, crab Rangoon, peach cobbler and strawberry cheesecake, Jones said the restaurant has had great success so far by offering the distinctive foods not found elsewhere in the area.

However, the restaurant is still awaiting their license to serve alcohol to complete the “Bar” part of their venture’s name, a step that Jones said will help boost business. It could still be a couple of months, according to Jones, before guests can have a beer to accompany their mega, deep-fried burger.