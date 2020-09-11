This weekend is all about apples at beautiful, serene local fruit farm

Hidden Valley Orchards has been a staple in Lebanon, serving up fruits and veggies for more than 60 years.
In 2018 it was purchased by the Lane Family, who have a vision of continuing what had made the farm so successful. That vision includes creating an event destination and developing new promotions and areas to entertain guests.
It’s a farm experience that is beautiful, open and serene with a full slate of events from now through the end of the year starting with the All About Apples Weekend celebration this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.
Apple dumplings, apple dumpling Sundays, Wesler apple cider, apple butter, apple fritters, apple cider donuts and fresh-picked apples are all on the menu. There will be live music, I-Spy walkabouts, kite flying and more for families.
BONUS FOR THE ADULTS: HVO’s Crate Room offers hard ciders along with rotating brews and picturesque views.
Hidden Valley recently changed at the end of August at the Market & The Crate Room to new fall hours — Noon-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. A patio menu is offered from 2 p.m.-8:30 p.m., except on Fridays when HVO will have a grill out from 5-8:30 p.m. Menus are posted weekly on HVO’s Facebook page.
From now until the end of the year, there are plenty of events on the HVO calendar to get a taste of what they do.
Future events include:
- Sept. 19: Caramel apple weekend
- Sept. 26: Bavarian weekend
- Oct. 3-4: Apple cider weekend
HOW TO GO
What: Hidden Valley Orchards
Where: 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon
More information: (513) 932-1869 or www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com
Note: Food service concludes one hour before closing time.