This weekend is all about apples at beautiful, serene local fruit farm

Hidden Valley Orchards offers plenty of tasty apple treats including apple fritters, apple cider donuts and more.

BONUS FOR THE ADULTS: HVO’s Crate Room offers hard ciders along with rotating brews and picturesque views.

Hidden Valley recently changed at the end of August at the Market & The Crate Room to new fall hours — Noon-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. A patio menu is offered from 2 p.m.-8:30 p.m., except on Fridays when HVO will have a grill out from 5-8:30 p.m. Menus are posted weekly on HVO’s Facebook page.

From now until the end of the year, there are plenty of events on the HVO calendar to get a taste of what they do.

Future events include:

Sept. 19: Caramel apple weekend

Sept. 26: Bavarian weekend

Oct. 3-4: Apple cider weekend

HOW TO GO

What: Hidden Valley Orchards

Where: 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

More information: (513) 932-1869 or www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Note: Food service concludes one hour before closing time.