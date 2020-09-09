X

Thousands of shoelaces transformed into art for ‘We The People’

Volunteers hang thousands of shoelaces at The Contemporary Dayton Wednesday to create We The People, a 50-foot-wide wall installation designed by artist Nari Ward. The installation pairs humble of materials (shoelaces) with one of the country’s most lofty and enduring ideas—the U.S. Constitution, according to a release. The artwork will be on display through Nov. 30. The Co has also partnered with the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area to transform a portion of the gallery into a voter registration center. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Credit: LISA POWELL

By Meredith MossLisa Powell
The Contemporary Dayton and League of Women voters partner to transform portion of gallery into voter registration center in conjunction with exhibit.

Beginning Friday, members of the community can view a new installation at The Contemporary Dayton (The Co) that combines three of the nation’s most important words with shoelaces.

Renowned artist Nari Ward’s work, “We The People,” is a 50-foot-wide wall installation that uses bright shoelaces to spell out the beginning of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. It will be on view at The Co from Sept. 11 through Nov. 30.

PHOTOS: Thousands of shoelaces combine in artwork commemorating the U.S. Constitution

Ward’s materials and methods draw inspiration from Jamaican folk traditions from his upbringing and his current home in the Bronx, NY — transforming everyday items into art.

Credit: LISA POWELL

“By pairing these everyday materials with one of our country’s most lofty and enduring ideas, he explores the ways in which this living document remains vital as Americans participate in a crucial election,” said Michael Goodson, guest Curator, former Senior Curator, The Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus.

The work itself can be experienced 24 hours a day from the street outside as well as from inside the gallery.   This exhibit will remain lit every night.

ExploreIN THE BALANCE: Our community during COVID

The Co has partnered with the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area to turn a portion of the gallery into a voter registration center. Registrations will be hand-delivered each day to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

WANT TO GO?

What: We The People, an exhibit by Nari Ward

Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

When: Can be viewed outside the gallery 24 hours a day. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday

More info: thecontemporarydayton.org

