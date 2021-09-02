Tippapalooza: Music fest celebrates 10 years of talent and charity on Saturday

Expanding the brand: “I was sort of interested in and acclimated to the Dayton music scene. I got to know some of the guys in the local bands and I was going to see them play. I was really blown away by the amount of talent in the Miami Valley. We saw that as an opportunity to promote these talented musicians and give them another opportunity up here where folks may not be exposed to their music. Most of it, probably 90%, is our love for music but we wanted to raise some money so we could be self-funding. We also didn’t want to be a profit-generating festival so we decided donating money to charity was the logical thing to do when we were fortunate enough to sell enough tickets to generate some funds.”

Supporting area charities: “We’re really proud of the beneficiary: Project Believe. We had them last time and we’re repeating again this year. It’s an organization that really does wonderful, wonderful work for children that have developmental disabilities who are typically in group homes and aren’t even well enough to be in foster care. This organization does wonderful things to make sure these kids have simple things like school supplies and holiday gifts. They try to give these kids a little bit of what it’s like to live normal lives.”