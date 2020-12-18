TJ Chumps ‘Battle of the Burgers’ wants your best recipe -- and it’s willing to trade you a $500 gift card for it

Do you think the burgers that you make at home are the best in town?
TJ Chumps has a challenge for you — and a $500 gift card, if you’re right.
The locally owned sports pub and restaurant chain has unveiled its 2nd Annual Battle of the Burgers after a successful debut a year ago. The recipe contest is “back by popular demand,” a TJ Chumps spokesman said in a release.
“Stuck inside and bored to tears? Now’s the time to hop from the couch to the kitchen and show us what you’ve got for your ultimate burger creation,” the TJ Chumps release said. “From onion rings to octopus, no topping is off limits.”
The winning burger will be featured on the menu at all TJ Chumps locations throughout February.
Recipe submissions begin today, Dec. 18, and will be accepted until Dec. 31. Live voting for the top four burgers will be held from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15, and the winning burger recipe will be announced Jan. 18.
To submit your burger recipe, go to www.tjchumps.com/battle. The entries will give the burger a name and provide a list of ingredients.
TJ Chumps opened its first location in downtown Miamisburg in 2002. Its three other locations in Englewood, Fairborn and Huber Heights. The restaurant and sports pub is best known for its ribs, burgers, beer, and family-friendly atmosphere.