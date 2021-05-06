TONIGHT: Dayton drive-in series continues with ‘Back to the Future’

Liftoff Entertainment is set to host the second installment of its Wheels and Reels drive-in series with a screening of “Back to the Future” on Thursday, May 6. Last Thursday, April 29, the series kicked off with a screening of “The Goonies.”
“Back to the Future” will be screened at Top of the Market Banquet Center in Dayton at 8:45 p.m. The parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m.
The 1985 cult classic follows Marty McFly, a teenager who is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean built by his eccentric scientist friend, Doc.
“Last week’s movie went flawlessly,” said Jay Nigro, the “Chief Fun Officer” at Liftoff Entertainment. “Everyone had a great time and I was pleased with the turnout. We are excited for another great evening showing another classic.”
Top of the Market will run the concession stands during the events. Along with movie essentials like popcorn, candy and drinks, the venue will also serve sandwiches, burgers and wings.
Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space and $40 for a “premium viewing” parking space. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Liftoff Entertainment’s website.
Cars will be staggered throughout the parking lot in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Guests are also encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the event, though they are also permitted to enjoy the movie outside of their cars as long as they are sitting directly in front of their vehicles. The sound from the movies will be broadcast through the car radio.
Liftoff Entertainment’s drive-in series will continue with a screening of “Jurassic Park” on Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m.
Credit: Liftoff Entertainment
