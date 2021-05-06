TONIGHT: Dayton drive-in series continues with ‘Back to the Future’

Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space and $40 for a “premium viewing” parking space. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Liftoff Entertainment’s website.

Cars will be staggered throughout the parking lot in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Guests are also encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the event, though they are also permitted to enjoy the movie outside of their cars as long as they are sitting directly in front of their vehicles. The sound from the movies will be broadcast through the car radio.

Liftoff Entertainment’s drive-in series will continue with a screening of “Jurassic Park” on Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m.

Liftoff Entertainment will be hosting their Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience on April 29, May 6 and May 13. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Liftoff Entertainment Credit: Liftoff Entertainment

HOW TO GO

What: Liftoff Entertainment’s Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience screens “Back to the Future”

Where: Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St.., Dayton

When: Thursday, May 6 at 8:45 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook