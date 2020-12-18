TONIGHT: Dayton’s Carillon Brass performs free virtual holiday concert

A Dayton holiday concert tradition goes virtual tonight, Dec. 18.
The Carillon Brass, five members of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform a seasonal concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
The free concert, known as “Bach’s Lunch,” features traditional holiday favorites and other music for brass instruments.
The Carillon Brass members are Charles Pagnard, principal trumpet; Alan Siebert, second trumpet; Aaron Brant, principal horn; Chad Arnow, bass trombone; and Tim Northcut, principal tuba.
The concert can also be viewed on demand after tonight’s premiere.
Streaming can be found on the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance website.