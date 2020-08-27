Toxic Brew, Coco’s Bistro to release special ‘OK Karen’ beer this Sunday

A special beer release at Toxic Brew Company this weekend is being billed as a one-day-only return engagement for Coco’s Bistro, which got its start in the Oregon District more than two decades ago.
The event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at Toxic Brew, 431 E. Fifth St., will celebrate the release of “OK Karen,” a special pilsner brewed by Toxic for Coco’s Bistro. Special food items will be provided by Bryan Ondre, Coco’s executive chef, and the restaurant’s bar manager, Nick Bohardt, will join Toxic Brew’s Haley McQuinn behind the bar.
The menu for the afternoon will include Coco’s Birdie, a buttermilk-fried chicken breast with lettuce, onion, pickle, harissa aioli on a brioche bun; a Falafel Burger, with pickled onion, cabbage, tahini ranch on a sesame bun; and Funfetti Cake, with blackberry buttercream. OK Karen will be available in 4-ounce, 10-ounce and 16-ounce servings, and a special tequila-based cocktail will also be available.
After getting its start on East Fifth Street across the street from Toxic Brew more than two decades ago, Coco’s Bistro moved up the street to a Wayne Avenue location that now houses Wheat Penny Oven & Bar. It moved to its current location at 250 Warren St. in 2012.
