Tradition of the Thanksgiving newspaper continues

At 92 years old, Dorothy Frysinger of New Carlisle begins reading the paper every morning and will carry it around the house with her until she finishes, just as her father did when she was a little girl.

Frysinger still fondly remembers her father reading the paper, cover to cover, as her mother, who “liked her space” in the kitchen, worked on making the perfect Thanksgiving gravy. If unfinished, the paper often found its way to the dinner table itself.

“Everybody was involved,” said Frysinger, reminiscing on younger family members looking through the Thanksgiving paper as she had as a young girl. “Everyone had their schedule lined up for all the stores to hit. I’ve gotten past that point (Black Friday shopping), but I know the younger people, they definitely had to use the paper because they had a strategy all lined up.”

