Two more local restaurants reopen dining rooms, resume dine-in service

Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery — a popular Oregon District restaurant and beer bar at 520 E. Fifth St. that had been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March until reopening two weeks ago for carryout only — is poised to restore dine-in service today, Wednesday Oct. 14. Stoney’s Munchie Bar at 1929 E. Fifth St., which also had been serving carryout and delivery, also has reopened its dining room to customers.

Lucky’s Taproom’s owners said in a Facebook post that they are “super pumped for this next phase of our reopening. ... We will 100% be following all current guidelines. That means masks at all times except for when eating or drinking, continuous cleaning and sanitizing, staff temperature checks before every shift, hand sanitizer station upon entry for all guests, entrance- and exit-specific doors to avoid crossing pathways, partitions installed on the bar top, tables six-plus feet apart, and the list goes on. Please join us in following these guidelines to ensure the safety of one another. We can’t wait to see all of your smiling eyes!”