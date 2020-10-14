Two more local restaurants reopen dining rooms, resume dine-in service

Two more Dayton restaurants are bringing back dine-in service in their dining rooms.
Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery — a popular Oregon District restaurant and beer bar at 520 E. Fifth St. that had been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March until reopening two weeks ago for carryout only — is poised to restore dine-in service today, Wednesday Oct. 14. Stoney’s Munchie Bar at 1929 E. Fifth St., which also had been serving carryout and delivery, also has reopened its dining room to customers.
Lucky’s Taproom’s owners said in a Facebook post that they are “super pumped for this next phase of our reopening. ... We will 100% be following all current guidelines. That means masks at all times except for when eating or drinking, continuous cleaning and sanitizing, staff temperature checks before every shift, hand sanitizer station upon entry for all guests, entrance- and exit-specific doors to avoid crossing pathways, partitions installed on the bar top, tables six-plus feet apart, and the list goes on. Please join us in following these guidelines to ensure the safety of one another. We can’t wait to see all of your smiling eyes!”
Weekend brunches will be restored soon. Lucky’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The menu has been “modified as we carefully ease into serving you at full capacity,” Lucky’s said earlier this month. Carryout drinks are available. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/luckystaproomdayton or the Lucky’s web site at www.luckystaproom.com/index.html.
Stoney’s Munchie Bar owner Jesse Seiber said on Facebook that his restaurant was "just getting back to dine-in service and (has) been getting slammed. We’ve pretty much been running as a food truck for the past few months and are making adjustments to help our new staff get into the rhythm of the dual service.
“The past few months have been extremely rough trying to get the bills back to a balanced state and will still take a bit of time to get back to where we were financially,” Seiber told this news outlet. “We’ve even updated our menu a little bit and added a breakfast quesadilla and a churro waffle to the menu. So the sun is starting to rise slowly after a long period of darkness. It’s a beautiful thing. Not to mention I have been able to see my regulars again, and that makes me so excited because they’ve pretty much all become friends.”
For more information, go to the Stoney’s Munchie Bar Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheMunchieBar.