X

Under the harvest moon: Downtown Tipp City to host fall-themed beer crawl

The Downtown Tipp City Harvest Beer Crawl will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m.
The Downtown Tipp City Harvest Beer Crawl will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Credit: Downtown Tipp City Partnership

Credit: Downtown Tipp City Partnership

What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Ashley Moor

Here’s a great way to ring in the changing of the seasons: a costumed beer crawl in idyllic Tipp City.

ExploreCreatures will be lurking in the cornfields (from a distance) at Brimstone Haunt

On Friday, Oct. 2, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership is inviting all beer lovers to dress up in their Halloween costumes and stroll through the city’s downtown area, where a number of local shops, restaurants and other establishments will be sampling exclusive and unique beers.

To participate in the beer crawl, attendees must purchase a ticket good for 10 tastings of the special beers. The participating businesses in downtown Tipp City will each serve as a “stop” on the beer crawl. This fall-inspired event is $30 per person, and tickets can be purchased by visiting the event’s Facebook page. The Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Harvest Beer Crawl is set to take place from 5-8 p.m.

ExploreMum madness: Head to Tipp City this weekend to grab mums and fall treats

The following downtown businesses will be participating in this beer crawl:

- Mauk Cabinet By Design

- Thrivent

- Zack Jacobs State Farm

- Royal Crest

- Sugden Furniture

- Midwest Memories

- Bodega Wine & Specialty Market

- Chaffee’s Brewhouse

- Broadway Hair Studio

- Harrison’s Restaurant

- Always Blooming Flowers

- Living Simply Soap

- Browse Awhile Books

- Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant

- Golden Leaf

- Tony’s Bada Bing

- Eagles

- Pampered Paws

- Project Believe

- Fox & Feather Trading Co.

- VFW

ExploreCraving fair food? Here’s how to get some of your favorites this weekend

Designated drivers do not need to purchase a ticket to participate in this event. The check-in location for the beer crawl will be at Mauk Cabinets by Design, located at 131 W. Main St. in downtown Tipp City. A basket full of goodies will be raffled off to one lucky participant.

WANT TO GO?

What: Downtown Tipp City Harvest Beer Crawl

Where: Downtown Tipp City

When: Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $30 per person

More info: Website | Facebook

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.