Under the harvest moon: Downtown Tipp City to host fall-themed beer crawl

On Friday, Oct. 2, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership is inviting all beer lovers to dress up in their Halloween costumes and stroll through the city’s downtown area, where a number of local shops, restaurants and other establishments will be sampling exclusive and unique beers.

To participate in the beer crawl, attendees must purchase a ticket good for 10 tastings of the special beers. The participating businesses in downtown Tipp City will each serve as a “stop” on the beer crawl. This fall-inspired event is $30 per person, and tickets can be purchased by visiting the event’s Facebook page. The Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Harvest Beer Crawl is set to take place from 5-8 p.m.