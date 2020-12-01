Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand closes temporarily as owner recovers from surgery

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Samantha “Sammy” Bowman, manager of Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, wrote that Volz — who has been open about his previous surgeries in which he has had toes and part of his foot amputated — has undergone a below-the-knee amputation of his right leg.

“We hope that you all understand (that) unfortunately, we will be temporarily closed for a little while,” Bowman wrote. “But don’t you guys worry: Rick is a fighter, and with me by his side kicking his butt in gear, we plan to have him back on his feet, healthier and stronger than ever, as soon as possible!”