Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand closes temporarily as owner recovers from surgery

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand carryout restaurant at 4668 Springboro Pike in Moraine, has closed temporarily as its founder and owner, Rick Volz, recovers from surgery.
In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Samantha “Sammy” Bowman, manager of Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, wrote that Volz — who has been open about his previous surgeries in which he has had toes and part of his foot amputated — has undergone a below-the-knee amputation of his right leg.
“We hope that you all understand (that) unfortunately, we will be temporarily closed for a little while,” Bowman wrote. “But don’t you guys worry: Rick is a fighter, and with me by his side kicking his butt in gear, we plan to have him back on his feet, healthier and stronger than ever, as soon as possible!”
“We love all of you and ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward with the recovery process ... .”
Voltzy’s was forced to shut down for an extended time earlier this year when Volz had surgery in April. The carryout restaurant, which has operated for 30 years, reopened in September. An earlier foot surgery in 2016 forced Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand to shut down for nearly five months, and another surgery in 2017 closed the restaurant for about three weeks.
Voltzy’s is known for its burgers and sandwiches —some named after politicians and celebrities — as well as its house-made soups, slaw dogs, coneys and root beer floats. But it is perhaps best-known for the larger-than-life personality of its owner, who greets customers by name and delivers good-natured (and occasionally R-rated) taunts and one-liners in rapid-fired banter with his regular customers, and occasionally even with “newbies.”
Voltzy’s opened in 1990. For more information, check out the Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand Facebook page.