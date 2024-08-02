VOTE: Choose among 29 artists in the 2024 Art in the City contest

The public is the judge of this Juried Art Show! As part of this year’s Art in the City, presented by AES Ohio, the Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 29 of the area’s most talented new and emerging artists to feature in the 2024 Juried Art Show.

Visit these works at various downtown businesses and vote below for your favorite piece. All participating artists will receive a stipend for sharing their work and the artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open now until noon on Friday, August 16.