VOTE: Choose among 29 artists in the 2024 Art in the City contest

The public is the judge of this Juried Art Show! As part of this year’s Art in the City, presented by AES Ohio, the Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 29 of the area’s most talented new and emerging artists to feature in the 2024 Juried Art Show.
Visit these works at various downtown businesses and vote below for your favorite piece. All participating artists will receive a stipend for sharing their work and the artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open now until noon on Friday, August 16.
A map of this year’s participating businesses and more information about Art in the City is available HERE.
Established in 1938, the DSA is one of Dayton’s oldest art organizations located in the historical neighborhood of St. Anne’s Hill. The mission of the DSA is to connect, support, and educate artists and the community.
Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, presented by AES Ohio and sponsored by Dayton.com, Montgomery County, the Ohio Arts Council, Dayton Live and Key-Ads. Supporting sponsors include PNC and the Jack W. & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation.
1. Susan Richards / River at Dawn
Fairfield Inn, 305 E. Monument Ave.
2. Margie McCullough / Boston Slush
Winans Chocolates & Coffees, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.
3. Sara Darrah / My Girls
Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.
4. Mihir Patel / Loneliness
AC Hotel Dayton, 124 Madison St.
5. Nancy Dankof / City Stroll
The Delco, 115 Madison St.
6. Kim Shelton / Totality
Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.
7. Kim Ceccarelli / Samurai With Lemons
Quench Aesthetics & Wellness, 607 E. Third St. #150
8. Lydia Moon Hee Kim / Beautiful Korean, Yu Ji-in
5 Star Salon Academy, 125 E. Second St.
9. Terri Hamlin / Overjoyed
Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St
10. Masada Warner / Miriam and the Women
International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.
11. Tami Beale / My Conversations With An Octopus
Dayton Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St. Ste. 100
12. Ronald Duckett / The Ancestors
After5, 111 E. Third St.
13. Ashley Simons / Sunshowers
Joui Wine, 117 E. Third St.
14. Grace Ramsdell / Antenna
Tony & Pete’s, 129 E. Third St.
15. Anna Sebaly / DID YOU HEAR ME? YOU ARE SO LOVED
Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.
16. Marlene Steele / Courage to Shine
Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St.
17. Emily von Stuckrad / Fire and Ice
Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.
18. Josalan Credlebaugh / Crushed
Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.
19. Jennifer Carine / rocky top, self portrait
Reduce & Reuse Refillery, 133 E. Fourth St.
20. Lauren Wells / Hornets and Magnolias
The Hub at the Dayton Arcade, 31 S. Main St.
21. Erin Smith Glenn / Black on Black Radiance
The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.
22. Brendan Higgins / The Ireland Tree
Gather by Ghostlight, 37 W. Fourth St.
23. Charlene Fox / Cardinal Glow
America’s Packard Museum, 420 S. Ludlow St.
24. Tamiko Stump / Deep Magenta Majesty
Golden Hour Piercing, 411 E. Fifth St.
25. Jenna Houseman / And If I Must Die...
Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.
26. Lindsey Tribelhorn / Acid Test
Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St.
27. Jesper Beckholt / Interior Shot
Clash, 521 E. Fifth St.
28. Maria McGinnis / City Vibrations
Chairapy, 605 E. Fifth St.
29. Rachel Z. Meyer / Classics + Classy
Jimmy’s Italian Cuisine, 824 E. Fifth St.