Warped Wing’s big reveal of Esther’s Li’l Secret will look a bit different this year

Those attending the final launch event at 9 p.m. will have their Esther’s Li’l Secret beers poured when they sit down and are welcome to order other beers prior to the statewide alcohol-serving curfew at 10 p.m., and they will be welcome to stay until 10:30 p.m., Warped Wing’s owners said.

For reservations, call the brewery at 937-222-7003 (press option 5) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payment will be made at the time a reservation is taken. The brewery cannot take reservations via Facebook Messenger, Instagram, or other forms of social media.

The launch party is being held only at the downtown Dayton location at 26 Wyandot St. Esther’s Li’l Secret will be available the week after the Nov. 7 release at the new Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro.

Here are the previous Esther’s Li’l Secret flavors:

2014: Caramel Scotch Ale

2015: Milk Chocolate Brown Ale

2016: Chocolate Peanut Brittle Porter

2017: Winter White Ale with Chocolate and Vanilla Cream

2018: Chocolate Covered Cherry Stout

2019: Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Scotch Ale