Washington Twp. restaurant, usually open for dinner only, is serving holiday lunch during December

A Washington Twp. restaurant that is open for dinner-only 11 months out of the year has opened for its annual holiday lunch service, while a downtown Dayton restaurant that usually does the same thing chose to forgo holiday lunches this year.
Carvers Steaks & Chops at 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today, Dec. 1, through Dec. 23. On Dec. 24, Carvers will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jay’s Restaurant at 225 E. Sixth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District is not serving its customary holiday lunches this year, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The special Carvers lunch menu includes appetizers such as Seared Ahi Tuna and Grilled European Brie; sandwiches such as the Carvers Burger, Turkey Reuben and Chicken Salad; Salads such as Classic Caesar and Carvers Wedge; and entrees such as New York Strip, Filet Mignon, Crab Cake and Lamb Lollipops. Prime Rib will be available on Thursdays and Fridays only.
For more information or to make reservations, call Carvers at (937) 433-7099.