Washington Twp. restaurant, usually open for dinner only, is serving holiday lunch during December

Carvers Steaks & Chops at 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today, Dec. 1, through Dec. 23. On Dec. 24, Carvers will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jay’s Restaurant at 225 E. Sixth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District is not serving its customary holiday lunches this year, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.