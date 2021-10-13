WEEKEND EVENTS: Masquerage and more worth your attendance

Where: The 804 Bldg., 804 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Masquerage, one of Dayton’s most popular events, will arise with an out-of-this-world theme — “Satellites and Stardust.” Similar to Masquerages in the past, this year’s event will feature incredible costumes, decorations and special guests.

Masquerage will be hosted by Jackie O’, a member of the RubiGirls and reigning Miss Gay Dayton America. Kylie Sonique Love, who appeared on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” will be performing at the event as well. She made history as the first openly trans contestant on the Emmy-winning show. Since her debut on “Drag Race,” Kylie has been in music videos with artists like Miley Cyrus and Lizzo. Other performers include Queens Kari O’Knife, Amanda Punchfuk, Harlee Rainz and Amaya Sexton along with Mister Gage Gatlyn, the Original Master Male Illusionist, and Dayton-based King Oliver Dixon. The cabaret portion of the event will be hosted by Cherry Poppins.

Cost: General admission tickets to Masquerage are $50. Red Ribbon Lounge Tickets, which provide VIP access to the event’s main and VIP areas, a drink at the beginning of the night, access to the designated VIP bar with food and beverages included and a swag bag, are $100 per person. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Masquerage’s website.

More info: masquerage.org

🌞🍂Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “The Rat Pack, Symphonic!”

When: Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: An homage to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., the iconic trio who made Las Vegas a swinging good time in the 1950s and 1960s, “The Rat Pack, Symphonic!” will feature an assortment of nostalgic tunes such as “New York, New York,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Cost: $5-$26

More info: daytonperformingarts.org

🌞🍂Dayton Black Restaurant Week

When: Oct. 10-16

Where: Locations throughout the Miami Valley

Details: Dayton Black Restaurant Week highlights a variety of Black-owned, Miami Valley businesses such as Taste of Jamaica, Courtlands Mobile Grill, Quisine, De-Lish, Nimbus Comic Cafe, and The Cookieologist through deals and other special events. A food festival featuring mobile participants will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Genuine Work (15 McDonough St.) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Prices of fare vary

More info: Facebook

🌞🍂Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Dayton 5K

When: Saturday, Oct. 16

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Details: From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., attendees can participate in the non-competitive Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Dayton 5K. Those who wish to register for the event can do so online or in person at the event’s registration tent prior to its start.

Attendees can either register as a team or as solo participants. Each attendee or team is encouraged to raise funds to participate in the event. Funds raised during the event will go toward innovative research and providing free information and support to help reduce breast cancer risk.

Cost: Participants determine how much they are willing to give.

More info: Website | Facebook

🌞🍂Pay a visit to a corn maze, pumpkin patch or haunted house

Caption The Land of Illusion "scream park" in Middletown boasts seven state-of-the-art haunted attractions, including a food court, full bar, live music, movies, and themed weekends. CONTRIBUTED

When: Hours vary. Check the guides provided below.

Where: Throughout the Miami Valley

Details: From now through the end of October, celebrate autumn in the Miami Valley by paying a visit to one of the many corn mazes, pumpkin patches or haunted houses.

Cost: Prices vary.

More info: Haunted House Guide | Pumpkin Patch Guide | Corn Maze Guide