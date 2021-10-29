Weekend skele-fun: Halloween events across the Miami Valley

The Mall at Fairfield Commons will host a free Candy Crawl. All guests, dressed in their best Halloween costumes, will meet at Center Court in the mall to pick up their trick-or-treat bag full of goodies, have their photo taken as a part of the mall’s costume contest and then head to participating stores in the mall for even more trick-or-treating opportunities.

Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants

The Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants event, hosted by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tipp City

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is encouraging everyone to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character. Be sure to grab a map and a bag to stash your loot as you make your way throughout downtown, grabbing special Halloween-themed treats at local businesses along the way. Treat bags and raffle cards can be picked up a Bella Gray Market, located on 34 S. 2nd Street.

Light Up the Mound Pumpkin Glow

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Little Mound Park, 9490 Still Meadow Lane, Dayton

The fifth annual Light Up the Mound Pumpkin Glow will take place at Little Mound Park. To participate, carve a pumpkin with any artistic direction you desire and drop it off at the tree by the mound before 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. From there, organizers will make the pumpkins glow. The mound will be lit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31.

Trunk or Treat Fall Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Mack’s Tavern, 381 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville

Mack’s Tavern will host its second annual, family-friendly Fall Fest/Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held in Mack’s Tavern’s parking lot. The costume contest will begin around 7:30 p.m., and the prizes will be divided into toddler boy/girl, teenage boy/girl, adult and family, with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for dogs.

To make things even sweeter, a rescue organization will be bringing adoptable dogs and baby goats to pet to the Halloween party. Prizes will also be awarded for the best-decorated motorcycle and car.

Hometown Halloween and Costume Contest

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon

Where: 405 Public Square, Ste. 231, Troy

The city of Troy will host a Halloween celebration at various businesses throughout the downtown area. Guests are encouraged to bring their children and come dressed in their Halloween costumes.

The event’s festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a costume contest and costume parade hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists in the parking lot at the Hobart Government building.

Wag-O-Ween

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering

More info: www.playkettering.org | Facebook

For those who want to finally have an occasion to debut their dog’s adorable Halloween costume, the Kettering Recreation Complex is offering a Wag-O-Ween event. Dogs (and their owners) can expect a fun-filled morning with trick-or-treating on the Walk & Wag course, photo booth opportunities, adoptable pet introductions and a pet costume contest.

Guests will need to pre-register for the free event by visiting Play Kettering’s website.

Hauntfest on Fifth

Hauntfest on Fifth in the Oregon District.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: The Oregon District in Dayton

More info: www.theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest-2021

One of the biggest Halloween parties in the Miami Valley is back on and will feature live music, DJs, food trucks, beer trucks and street performers. Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the event. Admission to the event is $10 until Oct. 29 and $15 at the gate. Ticket sales go toward improvement efforts in the Oregon District.

Guests must be 18 years and older to enter the event and no weapons — real or fake — are permitted.

Fall Harvest: A Trick-or-Treat Alternative

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 444 North Bend Blvd., Dayton

More info: www.daytonohio.gov/Archive/ViewFile/Item/792

The city of Dayton will host its annual trick-or-treat alternative on Halloween. Guests will cruise along a haunted Halloween lane while collecting treats for children 12 years of age and younger. Vehicles can join the trick-or-treat line from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Halloween in the Village Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Stanley Jones Park, 198 S. Clayton Road, New Lebanon

More info: www.facebook.com/events/320307716517108

Open to the public, this event will be a night full of family fun and food. A DJ and a variety of local food trucks will be there as well. Enjoy a costume contest for all ages, free face painting, free pumpkin carving, Halloween crafts, Trunk-Or-Treat and more.

Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival

This weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dia De Muertos festivities will take place across downtown Dayton. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions, "with some unique Gem City twists."

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dayton

Dayton will hold its annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival throughout downtown. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions “with some unique Gem City twists.”

Trick-or-Treat at The Greene

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Ln., Beavercreek

Dress up the kiddos and head to the Greene to go trick-or-treating at the participating retailers. The outdoor shopping mall is also adding a Trunk or Treat to the annual event this year.

Halloween Happening at Lost Creek Reserve

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

In one-hour time slots between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, guests will be invited to walk through trails lined with jack-o-lanterns, a corn maze and larger-than-life costumed forest animals. Children will be given Halloween treats and a miniature stuffed animal to take home. The event is free and costumes are not required but appreciated.

Horrorama Dayton’s 25th Anniversary Spooktacular

When: Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

Where: Englewood Cinema, 320 National Rd., Unit 21, Englewood

More info: horroramadayton.weebly.com

Horror movie buffs will enjoy the Horrorama Dayton 25th Anniversary Spooktacular at the Englewood Cinema on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Oct. 29, the movie theater will be showing “Ernest Scared Stupid,” “Fright Night” and “House of 1000 Corpses.” On Saturday, Oct. 30, the movie theater will be showing “The Abominable Dr. Phibes,” “An American Werewolf in London,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” “Motel Hell,” “Trick or Treat” and “Evil Dead 2.” Saturday’s event will also feature retro movie trailers, contests and prizes. Tickets are $10 for Friday’s show and $14 for Saturday’s show. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Horrorama Dayton’s website.

Boonshoft Halloween

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton

More info: Website

This Saturday, dress the kids up in their Halloween costumes and bring them to Boonshoft’s Science on a Sphere exhibit. Guests will be able to pick up Halloween treats, explore the museum and enter for a chance to win a raffle prize. The Science on a Sphere exhibit includes hands-on science activities, encounters from the collection, animal meet-and-greets and more.

Branch & Boos

When: Friday, Oct. 29, beginning at noon

Where: Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, 905 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: Facebook

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales will be celebrating All Hallows’ Eve with featured keg tappings that include candy-inspired concoctions like Peanut Butter/Chocolate Unmasked, a Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout and more. The costume contest begins at 7 p.m. and the top three earn prizes.