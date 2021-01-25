West Milton quiltmaker’s masterful quilts are part of Brukner Nature Center’s virtual auction

“I don’t create anything for anybody, but it just so happens that I love nature,” said Hoblit. “I love leaves in particular. There are many, many different kinds of leaves, different shapes, different sizes and they’re all beautiful in their own way.”

When Hoblit is not hard at work as a quality engineer, she is dreaming up new ideas for quilts, or, better yet, creating her latest masterpiece. Though the global pandemic has given Hoblit more time to create these quilts, she does her best to avoid burnout.

“I’m spending a lot more time at home than now than I have in the past,” Hoblit said. “But there’s also an element of burnout, so I try to balance it with other things so I don’t get too worn out with one particular thing. I like to switch from project to project so I might have half a dozen projects going on at the same time. If I get bored with one, I switch to a different one.”

When she’s not crafting nature-inspired quilts, Hoblit is working hard to repurpose old fabrics, sometimes even sample fabrics, to use in her quilts. Typically, it takes Hoblit anywhere from 20 to 40 hours to create one quilt, depending on its size and design complexity. And, though she uses other mediums, Hoblit especially appreciates the hard work and artistry that goes into quilting.

“I think there’s an element of practicality to it, like a life skill,” said Hoblit. “There’s also an artistic element to it.”

Brukner Nature Center will be presenting Hoblit’s work in their Online Fall Art Gallery through Feb. 28. The gallery can be browsed by visiting 32auctions.com/hoblitquilts.

After selecting the quilt they wish to purchase, customers can schedule a time to pick up the quilt by calling 937-698-6493. Customers can pay for their quilts with a check or cash. All proceeds from the auction will support the center’s mission of wildlife conservation.

For more information about the Online Fall Art Gallery, visit to Brukner Nature Center’s website or Facebook page.