Why Dayton’s performing arts are ‘open, but not open’ and what it means for Broadway shows

Though the theater has recently started putting on some small shows under the same state guidelines that were in place in October, Sutton said Dayton’s center for performing arts is far from “actually being open.”

Dayton LIVE demonstrated what 15% capacity looks like inside the Schuster Center's Mead Theater. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

“It’s a little tiny progress,” Sutton said. “At least for for the symphony and the ballet, it’s nice to hear people clapping, actual people. It’s just — they’re really spread out all over.”

Even the small performances Dayton Live has put on recently have resulted in a net financial loss. The purpose of the small, 15% capacity shows, according to Sutton, has been to maintain the connection with patrons and to keep Dayton Live’s mission alive.

“For me, it’s more of a leadership issue where we actively want to be part of the solution,” Sutton said. “We offered our venues for vaccination centers, we are working on how do we do that. But I can’t find out tomorrow that we can reopen to 50% and be ready to do that in four months, because I don’t have a staff right now.”

The lack of state guidance and communication with Ohio’s performing-arts officials has been the biggest challenge and frustration for Dayton Live, as it attempts to plan for a hopeful season in the near future, according to Sutton.

“That’s a real challenge for our industry, especially when you see things like buffets opening, and casinos are running at 50%,” Sutton said. “There was just a variance granted to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland to have 14% capacity, which is several thousand people at a time now. So it’s becoming a really big issue for our industry.”

Dayton Live has trimmed its costs as much as possible, but according to Sutton, it still costs over $100,000 per week just to maintain facilities and operate.

“Some people are under this false impression that we’re open,” Sutton said. “But if I put it in perspective, normally in, let’s say, the month of February, I might have 50,000 total visitors among our venues. This February, we’ll have fewer than 1,000. So we’re not open, and I don’t want people to be under that impression.”

Despite the challenges, Sutton said Dayton Live is hopeful that Ohio’s performing arts will hear more concrete directives from the state soon. The organization could be ready to make firm announcements regarding upcoming season performances in the next six to eight weeks.

“We want to be highly confident,” Sutton said. “We could announce something right now, but it wouldn’t be with a great amount of confidence (because) no one has state permission to reopen at those levels.”

Though Sutton said Dayton Live’s virtual programming has been great, and is a success story on its own, it’s not the same as sitting next to somebody and experiencing live music, live comedy and theater, and hearing the clapping of a live audience — things he hopes will return soon.