WORTH THE DRIVE: Centerville, Indiana is home to one of only two dozen ‘living’ buildings in the world

According to Georgia Tech, a living building is a structure that “generates all of its own energy, captures and treats its water, and operates cleanly and efficiently in harmony with nature.”

The Cope Environmental Center, located in Centerville, Indiana (just an hour away from downtown Dayton), opened in 1992 by Jim and Helen Cope. The couple spent 50 years pursuing a sustainable lifestyle that involved the use of alternative energy, energy conservation, composting and organic gardening on their 30 acres of land in Centerville. They ultimately partnered with Francis Parks, a botanist, horticulturist and conservationist, to create the Cope Environmental Center that would give permanent protection to their land and a chance for them to teach others what they had learned about sustainable living.