WORTH THE DRIVE: Dazzling drive-through ice festival happening less than an hour from Dayton

World-renowned ice carvers are returning to Richmond, Indiana to dazzle festival-goers with their creations for the eighth year in a row.
The 8th Annual Meltdown Ice Festival is happening this weekend, Jan. 29-31, with new protocols to keep attendees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1.5 mile loop, lined with a total of 50 crystalline ice sculptures, will be both drive-through-friendly and walkable.
With carvings stationed on the bike loop corridor from downtown along Main St., to the Historic Depot District,, Downtown Richmond will be transformed into an ice art gallery of sorts.
“The festival organizers are excited that the event is actually happening,” said Nancy Sartain, Richmond-Wayne County Convention and Tourism Bureau leisure marketing director. “They thought holding the event this year would be impossible due to COVID. However, creative minds, and the carvers’ willingness to come, turned it around.”
Some of the festival’s usual events have been modified to ensure social distancing. Drive-in movies are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m., and the “Magical Snowflakes on Main Scavenger Hunt” is happening throughout the duration of the festival, from Jan. 27 through Jan. 30. Food trucks will also be on site.
For more information, visit richmondmeltdown.com.