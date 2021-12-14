WORTH THE DRIVE: Dine in a heated outdoor igloo in Dayton, Cincinnati or Columbus

Now that the cool air has returned, Mudlick in downtown Dayton has brought back Igloo dining for parties of eight “or 10, if you get real cozy.”

To book an igloo, guests should visit mudlicktaphouse.com. A $50 deposit is required to book an igloo and will be applied as credit toward guests’ required minimum rate of $200. The minimum rate includes the total spent on food and beverage prior to tax and an automatic 20 percent gratuity.

VASO DUBLIN

Vaso is now offering an igloo dining experience in Dublin, Ohio. Credit: Orcun Turkay, GM of AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

Location: 6540 Riverside Dr., Dublin

More info: www.vasodublin.com/igloos

Vaso, a popular rooftop establishment in Dublin, is bringing ancient architecture to their outdoor space.

Atop the AC Hotel by Marriott Dublin at 6540 Riverside Drive is a whole new dining experience inside temperature-controlled igloos. Each igloo is made of PVC pipe and seats six, according to a Columbus Dispatch article. Customers can be certain they’ll be toasty as they dine on small Spanish plates and signature cocktails, as the domes are heated and the fur-covered chairs are draped with blankets.

Vaso’s outside seating is normally closed during winter months. However, the igloos give visitors the chance to enjoy the Scioto River from above until the end of March.

Reservations are $150 per hour Sunday through Thursday. Weekend evenings, Friday and Saturday, are $250 an hour. There is a two-hour minimum to book an igloo. A gratuity of 22 percent is applied to every bill.

Reservations can be made by heading to Vaso’s website.

THE AC HOTEL AT THE BANKS IN CINCINNATI

Location: AC Upper Deck, 135 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

More info: www.acupperdeck.com/igloos

As it turns out, another location in Ohio is embracing a similar ambiance in its outdoor space. The AC Hotel at The Banks in Cincinnati is offering a unique dining experience inside four of its transparent, heated igloos on its rooftop patio bar. Each igloo can accommodate up to eight people.

Inside the igloo, each guest can enjoy chairs with cozy blankets, music, lights controlled by remote control, and yes, heat.

For two hours inside of the igloo (and a choice of hors d’oeuvres and drinks), eight or more guests will have to fork over at least $250 on Fridays and Saturdays and $125 on Tuesday through Thursday, on food and drinks. Weekday time slots begin at 5 p.m. and weekend time slots begin at 4 p.m.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.acupperdeck.com/igloos.

THE VIEW AT SHIRES’ GARDEN

Location: 309 Vine St., 10th Floor, Cincinnati

More info: theviewatshiresgarden.com/specialreservations

From Tuesday through Sunday of each week from now through March 27, 2022, guests can reserve a Garden Igloo or Terrace Greenhouse with panoramic views of the riverfront in downtown Cincinnati at The View at Shires’ Garden. Each Garden Igloo and Terrace Greenhouse suits a different-sized group (though each only accommodates up to eight people) and comes equipped with heat and a Bluetooth speaker.

The pricing is as follows: $100 for the two-person Terrace Greenhouse; $150 for the four-person Terrace Greenhouse; $200 for the four to eight-person Garden Igloo on weekday nights; $300 for the four to eight-person Garden Igloo on weekend nights; $300 for the 10-person heated tent on weekday nights; and $500 for a 10-person heated tent on weekend nights. There is a two-hour maximum reservation period and a 23 percent service fee is added to each bill.

Reservations can be made by visiting The View at Shires’ Garden’s website and a $50 deposit is required upon reserving a Terrace Greenhouse or Garden Igloo.

THE ROYCE COLUMBUS

Location: 8791 Lyra Dr., Columbus

More info: www.theroycecolumbus.com

Guests will be able to enjoy The Royce Columbus’ Winter Park Igloo for up to an hour and a half on Monday through Sunday. The restaurant charges $150 for four guests or less and $200 for five to six guests beginning at 4 p.m. and all day on the weekends. A 25 percent gratuity and tax are added to each order. Each igloo comes equipped with a heater.

Reservations are scheduled on even hours (like 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) and can be made by calling the restaurant at 614-468-1313.